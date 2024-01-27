Instead of COVID mea culpa, public health leaders should take a bow

First, was there really a presumption of an “infinite value” attached to saving a human life, as Collins put it? I did not get the impression that the government considered the value of all human life to be so great that there should be no limit to the effort and resources expended to protect it. It seemed to me that government officials were taking a reasonably conservative approach to a new infectious disease about which we knew little. Second, is it really fair to criticize the government’s pandemic response for a failure to anticipate “collateral damage” without also mentioning the collateral damage that might have been wrought by a significantly higher number of COVID-19 cases and deaths?

Re “A pandemic mea culpa from Francis Collins” (Ideas, Jan. 21): Jeff Jacoby’s column detailing views on the US COVID-19 response expressed recently by Dr. Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, left me with two questions.

One lesson I remember well from my engineering education is how nearly impossible it is to get a fair comparison between an existing design and a radically new one. The limitations of an existing design are always well known, whereas the designer of a radically new design rarely anticipates all of the problems it could raise. I saw multiple examples of this during my career.

The discussion of the pandemic response should have measured how close we came to a total breakdown of our health care systems against how close we might have come had we taken less vigorous steps to control the spread of COVID. It is easy to imagine that the number of missed cancer diagnoses and cases of untreated heart disease might have been even higher if hospitals had been dealing with greater numbers of COVID cases.

James W. Slack

Lexington





Collins was doing his job as head of the NIH

In “A pandemic me culpa from Francis Collins,” Jeff Jacoby takes Dr. Francis Collins’s statement that his initial focus was to find “something that will save a life. Doesn’t matter what else happens” as an apology rather than a statement of his job as “a public health person.” Indeed, faced with an unknown, highly contagious, and fatal disease, his job was to save lives.

Jacoby laments that the “coast-to-coast lockdown destroyed tens of millions of jobs.” It did, but what would have been the economic impact of millions of additional deaths? How long then would the pandemic have lasted?

This reminds me of the supposed infallibility of the computer simulations in the movie about Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s water landing of a US Airways flight. As Tom Hanks says, “No one has ever trained for an incident like that.”

Public health experts are trained for extraordinary circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci did their jobs based on the situation that presented itself, and the shutdown saved tens of thousands of lives in just the first weeks.

Martin E. Cobern

Cheshire, Conn.





Strict policies left a heart-wrenching impact on companions, caregivers

I credit Dr. Francis Collins for his candor in admitting regrets he has over policy he helped enact to fight COVID-19 in his former capacity as the chief of the National Institutes of Health. As a daily caregiver for more than a decade for both of my parents, I can attest that we suffered through the inhumanity of some of those policies. While my dad, who had Alzheimer’s disease, was living with us, he and my traumatically brain-injured mom in a nursing home around the corner were deprived of each other’s companionship when that was their last greatest joy. This was allowed to continue for a year, months after we all were vaccinated.

After 63 years together, their isolation from each other, which neither one could understand and which could not be mitigated by phone or video, was heart-wrenching. My dad died soon afterward.

The policies that forced this indignity remain in place. Many nursing home residents continue to experience this awful isolation to this day, since some nursing home operators, bolstered by the acceptance of shutdowns during COVID, now routinely shut off visitation for fairly manageable flu, norovirus, or other outbreaks. Our Essential Caregiver Movement is urging the passage of the federal Essential Caregivers Act, which would allow long-term care residents access to their family caregivers and companions with necessary protocols followed.

Charlie Galligan

Bristol, R.I.





As the politicians held sway, health experts weren’t cautious enough

Jeff Jacoby claims that vast damage was inflicted “not by the pandemic but by politicians who abdicated their judgment and left it to public-health experts.” He berates Dr. Francis Collins, former head of the National Institutes of Health, for attaching “infinite value” to stopping the disease. In reality, it was many medical and public health experts in the United States who almost immediately abdicated their judgment to politicians and the donors to whom politicians are beholden.

The results were a COVID-19 death rate in the United States that, under the administrations of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, jumped higher than any peer nation except Britain under Boris Johnson; misuse of a public health regulation for immigration policy under both administrations; a slow-moving disability and death avalanche of long COVID disparately affecting millions; and a quarter of a million US COVID orphans in the first two years alone.

Children losing a parent or grandparent to COVID are rarely mentioned when school closures are condemned, despite strong evidence of schools without safety measures spreading the virus to families. Maybe that’s because the voices of the hardest-hit Hispanic and Black children and their communities — many of the people who, as essential workers, kept countless others fed and cared for — still go unheard by many in government and the media.

Our public health agencies might consider their voices and what safe schools, safe workplaces, and protective policies could look like going forward.

Dr. Julia Koehler

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a clinical specialist in pediatric infectious disease and an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

Government’s lifesaving efforts are never folly

Jeff Jacoby reaches a conclusion right out of “Alice in Wonderland,” suggesting that the US government’s public health response was in itself worse than the viral apocalypse it sought to address. As an infectious disease doctor, I reject that argument. We endured a calamitous and unprecedented loss of life in our country during the COVID-19 pandemic; government efforts to save people’s lives are never a folly.

Dr. Regina LaRocque

Wellesley

The writer is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and holds a master’s in public health.