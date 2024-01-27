A shady conservative group wants to make Biden’s Black support go up in smoke

A Republican strategist told CNN that an organization calling itself Liberty Policy Foundation is launching an ad campaign critical of the proposed menthol ban and accusing Biden of trying to “criminalize” menthol cigarettes — and, implicitly, the Black people who smoke them.

The Biden administration has yet to implement it. But that’s not stopping a clandestine conservative group from trying to use the issue to turn Black voters against President Biden ahead of next month’s South Carolina primary.

It’s been nearly two years since the Food and Drug Administration proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco in an effort to “significantly reduce” tobacco-related diseases and death, especially among Black smokers, who overwhelmingly favor menthol cigarettes.

According to its bare-bones website, dominated by a photo of the US Capitol, Liberty Policy Foundation “is a conservative advocacy and oversight organization that fights for smaller government and greater freedom.” There’s no “about us” button to find out more about the group and nothing to indicate who is associated with or behind it. Clicking on “press releases” bounces users back to the home page.

In parts of an ad shown in the CNN report, a voiceover says, “President Biden keeps talking about uniting Americans, bringing us together, so why is he pushing policies that continue to divide us? Like his proposal to criminalize menthol cigarettes. Community leaders have warned Biden about the unintended consequences of banning menthol cigarettes.”

Then, in a misleading attempt to amplify those “unintended consequences,” the ad shows a headline about the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, a Black man who was accused of selling illegal “loosies,” or single cigarettes. Garner died when a New York police officer wrestled him to the sidewalk and suffocated him in a chokehold, which was prohibited by the police department.

In a nation where police disproportionately kill Black people, the implication of this false equivalency is clear — outlawing a product popular in Black communities will lead to fatal encounters with police.

What the ad doesn’t address are the tens of thousands of Black people who die each year from smoking menthol cigarettes, which have been found to be more addictive than their non-menthol counterparts and harder to quit because they reduce “the harshness of the smoke” and cool the throat, according to the American Lung Association. In 2020, Massachusetts became the first state to ban flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

FDA officials estimate that nearly 85 percent of Black smokers use menthols, compared with 30 percent of white smokers. That’s because for decades, tobacco companies aggressively pushed menthol cigarettes in Black communities — even to children.

When I was growing up in New York, Newport cigarette stickers were readily available in my junior high school. I have no idea how they got there, but at the time they seemed harmless enough — what kid doesn’t like stickers? Soon, many of my friends’ notebooks were decorated with that cigarette brand’s familiar logo. (But not mine. My mother wouldn’t allow her daughter to become a walking billboard for a product she detested.)

By the time some of those friends reached high school, the stickers were replaced with packs of Newports in their book bags.

I understand why some Black leaders, like the Rev. Al Sharpton, have lobbied against menthol bans. The argument is that it would give police one more reason to mess indiscriminately with Black people and turn smokers into suspects. Some have argued that a ban could also hurt small Black-owned businesses prohibited from selling one of their most high-volume products. I get it.

But all I can think about are the many Black lives that can be saved — and could have been saved — had the tobacco industry not heavily marketed menthol cigarettes on billboards in Black communities and in Black-oriented magazines with beautiful, smiling Black faces. Those cigarettes were essentially digging the graves of our loved ones.

American Lung Association officials say prohibiting menthol cigarettes would save about 654,000 lives over the next 40 years, especially among Black smokers. But in an increasingly bitter presidential election year, Biden has been paralyzed by political calculations.

“This lack of action prioritizes politics and tobacco industry profits over public health,” said a recent lung association report. If Biden wants to prove them wrong — and cares about more than just Black people’s votes — then he’ll do what has been proved necessary to keep more Black lives from going up in smoke.





