100 years after Lenin’s death, his curse still grips Russia

It was magical thinking, of course. Just as it’s magical thinking to believe in Lenin’s curse, which I heard about so often when I was growing up in Moscow in the 1980s. Just as it’s magical thinking to imagine that Russia’s current dictator would risk ending a chapter that’s served him so well.

Foolish as it might have been, I held out childish hope that by the time I had woken up in Boston, the embalmed father of the Soviet Union would have finally been put to rest.

Last Sunday, upon waking up, I reached for my phone and typed “Lenin news” into the browser search bar. A peculiar way to start the day, but I needed to know: Would the man who died 100 years ago — on Jan. 21, 1924 — finally get buried?

“Nothing good will ever happen in this miserable country until that mummified imbecile is put underground, where he belongs,” my great-grandmother would grumble, explaining the nature of the curse even as she attached a pin featuring Lenin’s childhood face to my school uniform — a mandatory part of Communist-era attire.

I hated wearing that pin. Just as I hated belting out Lenin’s name each time we sang the Soviet anthem at school. The song has since been stripped of his legacy, but back in the 1980s, we chanted, “The party of Lenin — our national strength!” as if our lives depended on it. Making matters worse, we were taught to refer to him affectionately as Grandpa Lenin. I hated all of it the way any child hates having something unappetizing forced down their throat, but especially because I knew from countless family stories how much my family — like many others — had lost to Lenin’s vision.

The author on her first day of fourth grade in Moscow in 1990, with a Lenin pin near her heart. Courtesy of Asya Partan

In case you’ve distanced yourself from Russian history (and I wouldn’t blame you), Vladimir Lenin orchestrated the Bolsheviks’ overthrow of Russia’s imperial government in 1917 and ordered the brutal murder of the last czar’s entire family. It was Lenin who founded the Russian Communist Party and set Russia on the path it’s been on ever since, one form of authoritarian government replacing another, replacing another.

And in case you aren’t privy to Lenin’s grotesque fate, he was (against his wishes) not buried after his death. Instead, he was put on display in a purpose-built mausoleum in the heart of Moscow, in Red Square, outside the Kremlin, the center of Moscow’s political and historical events for centuries — his embalmed body a symbol of Soviet strength and scientific prowess.

In the USSR of the 1980s, schools were forever reminding us of our proud Communist “heritage.” To excite our youthful imaginations, textbook authors wrote stories of Lenin’s own youthful ingenuity. Before the revolution, when he served 15 months in prison followed by three years of exile in Siberia — the result of his work with the Union for the Struggle for the Liberation of the Working Class — Lenin conducted clandestine operations. This was the part that captivated us youngsters: Lenin sent out revolutionary missives that passed all censors! How? He wrote the messages in the margins of books with milk, which would become visible only when the recipient held the paper above a flame and the dairy residue darkened in the heat. You can imagine the experiments we conducted at home (when our families could find milk on store shelves, that is).

We dutifully studied Communist thought — the girls in brown wool dresses, the boys in blue wool suits, all of them itchy. We prepared to graduate from “Little Octobrists” to “Young Pioneers,” a distinction for older children who’d proved their commitment to Communist ideals. Knowing what I’d learned at home about the atrocities that had been committed in the name of the party, I had no interest in such an honor, but it didn’t really matter what I or anyone else thought. And then I got lucky and, in 1990, moved to Boston before I had to pledge my allegiance and become a Young Pioneer with a red scarf around my neck. Soon after, the Soviet Union fell, and we looked on from afar, hoping Russia would continue down a modern path and reverse the curse.

But Russian leadership refuses to put the nation’s history behind it. Instead of modernizing from the core, it constructs elaborate Potemkin villages to distract from what’s going on behind the scenes. From what I hear, Moscow today is more beautiful than ever. If you walk down the streets, still lined with Western stores, sanctions and casualties would be the last things on your mind.

And as outward appearances improve, the insides continue to decompose.

A month ago, I was going through the mail, opening holiday cards featuring the smiling faces of friends’ children, some of them dressed in festive red gear. At the bottom of the pile, I spotted another photo of smiling Russian children in similar crimson attire. It was the cover of the January 2024 issue of Harper’s Magazine. Pictured were about 20 girls, 10 years old or so, with the same unruly white chiffon bows in their hair that I refused to wear as a child, standing in front of the distinctive State Historical Museum in Red Square and waving flags bearing the face of none other than Grandpa Lenin.

I was stunned. I flipped to the inside to find the caption, certain it would say that the image was a throwback 1980s photo befitting the cover story, “Behind the New Iron Curtain.” The caption read: “Schoolchildren gathered in Moscow’s Red Square, May 21, 2023.”

This was — is — now. Putin himself may prefer Stalin to Lenin, idolizing Stalin’s “Iron Fist” and criticizing Lenin for creating Ukraine, but Soviet Union revivalism of all sorts is alive and well in Russia. “This is a history that weighs heavily on Russian identity today, as the country continues to look backward, sifting its vaunted past for new myths of grandeur,” Marzio G. Mian wrote in Harper’s.

The day the photo was taken — the 100th anniversary of the Soviet Young Pioneers program — 5,000 children signed up. What exactly they’re pioneering is unclear, and I’m terrified for them and their families, who either believe the lies being fed to them or are too frightened to go against the grain.

In Red Square this past Sunday, the centennial of Lenin’s death, only a few dozen Communists (in a city of 13 million people) showed up to commemorate the occasion. Putin didn’t mention the centennial at all, and the media offered light coverage of Lenin’s dwindling legacy.

A Russian Communist held a portrait of Lenin before a flower-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of the founder of the Soviet state last Sunday. ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

A small memorial exhibition titled “Lenin didn’t die” did open its doors to the public in St. Petersburg — but comments on the website for the announcement also revealed Lenin fatigue. While a couple of people cited a famous line from a poem written to comfort the masses grieving Lenin’s 1924 death, “Lenin lived, Lenin lives, Lenin will live,” another anonymous user wrote, “Don’t scare people with such headlines, living is scary enough already,” and one more quipped, “Yeah, yeah, the punk didn’t die, he just smells that way!”

It all amounts to this: Despite scattered efforts to honor Lenin’s legacy, he appears to be mostly an afterthought. Even some within Putin’s government have suggested putting Lenin underground, burying the Soviet Union, and beginning a new chapter of Russian history.

So why do his remains remain on display in Red Square?

A serious possibility: Burying Lenin might remind Russians of another revolutionary spirit — the imprisoned Alexei Navalny — who wants nothing more than to overthrow (albeit democratically, with elections and without corruption) the current totalitarian government.

A comical possibility: The Botox that Putin used to rely on has become harder to come by since AbbVie pulled its aesthetic products out of Moscow. Does Putin need Lenin’s preservationists to stay sharp in case he needs an infusion of Lenin’s eternal glow? (Lenin’s body has, after all, been improving with age.)

And finally, a superstitious possibility that might have been a Dostoevsky plot: A dead, embalmed dictator lies in the center of the capital, just outside the walls protecting the current dictator’s proverbial throne. The dead man’s name has been taken out of the national anthem. On the centennial of his death, almost no one shows up. The current dictator frequently blames the dead man for what ails the country (including the war the country is waging against its neighbor). And while the current dictator is bold enough to poison, imprison, and kill his opposition and to relentlessly bombard a neighboring land, he isn’t so bold as to put a dead man underground. The current dictator is, of course, known to be very superstitious. He heard about the curse growing up, too. A new chapter for his country is the last thing he wants.

In any case, the curse lives on.

Asya Partan is a writer in Brookline.