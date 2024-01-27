Devin McGlockton leads in points and Jaeden Zackery in clutch plays as Boston College edges Notre Dame

The Eagles worked the shot clock and Zackery’s jumper with 30 seconds left gave them a 59-55 lead. After Notre Dame’s Braeden Shrewsberry missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, Zackery rebounded, was fouled and made both ends of the one-and-one for a six-point lead. Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer with a second remaining for the final margin.

A jumper by Markus Burton drew Notre Dame within 57-55 with 1:21 left. He was fouled on the play but missed the and-1 opportunity. Tae Davis got the offensive rebound for Notre Dame, then J.R. Konieczny missed in the paint and Zackery rebounded for Boston College.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Devin McGlockton scored 15 points, Jaeden Zackery made several key plays in the final minute, and Boston College defeated Notre Dame, 61-58, in men’s basketball Saturday to sweep the season series between the two.

Quinten Post scored 10 points for BC (12-8, 3-6 ACC) before fouling out. Zackery had 9 points and five rebounds.

Konieczny led Notre Dame (7-13, 2-7) with 15 points, but scored just 2 on 1-for-6 shooting after halftime. Shrewsberry scored all of his 14 points in the second half going 4 of 9 from 3. Burton scored 10 and distributed seven assists.

After shooting 32 percent in the first half, Boston College shot 61 percent through the first 16 minutes after halftime and led 54-49 with 3:40 remaining. The Eagles were 59 percent in the second half; 44 for the game.

Konieczny’s personal 8-0 run brought Notre Dame back from an 11-5 deficit midway through the first half and Burton added a jumper to make it 15-11. There were two more lead changes and two ties in the remainder of the half that ended tied at 23. Konieczny scored 13 points in the first half and McGlockton scored 11 for BC.

Boston College defeated Notre Dame, 63-59, on Jan. 15 and has a four-game winning streak against the Fighting Irish.

The Eagles host Syracuse on Tuesday, while the Fighting Irish will play at Virginia on Wednesday.