Bruins at Flyers: Boston is on a tear as it hits the ice in Philadelphia

The Bruins will hit the ice in Philadelphia on Saturday having won six of their last seven games. The Flyers will look to snap a four-game losing streak after being shut out, 3-0, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
The Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday when Brad Marchand scored the game-winner 1:48 into overtime for the team’s 30th victory. It was Marchand’s 396th goal of his career and moved him past Hall of Famer Ray Bourque into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.
Boston maintains the lead in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia sits in the No. 7 spot. Here’s a preview:
Advertisement
When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
BRUINS
Season record: 30-9-9. vs. spread: 26-22. Over/under: 24-24
Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
FLYERS
Season record: 25-18-6. vs. spread: 31-18. Over/under: 20-27, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 5-5-0. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-4, 2 pushes
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Boston 165, Philadelphia 141
Goals allowed: Boston 125, Philadelphia 140
Power play: Boston 26.5%, Philadelphia 13.5%
Penalty minutes: Boston 497, Philadelphia 521
Penalty kill: Boston 82.5%, Philadelphia 85.6%
Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Philadelphia 48.7%
Stat of the day: Through 48 games, the Bruins have a +48 goal differential and are 11 ahead of the next-best team, the Florida Panthers, who have a +30.
Notes: This is the first meeting of the season for Boston and Philadelphia ... Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman more than anchored the Bruins with 35 saves against the Senators, several in spectacular fashion. ... Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson made 14 saves on Thursday. He continues to start because Carter Hart has been granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons ... Ersson kept the Flyers in the game, but their offense was unable to get going ... The Flyers had won five in a row before their four-game losing streak ... Joel Farabee had his seven-game points streak end and Cam Atkinson’s stalled at six ... Owen Tippett is expected to remain sidelined as he’s currently on the injured list with a lower-body injury.
Advertisement
Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.