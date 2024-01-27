Bruins at Flyers: Boston is on a tear as it hits the ice in Philadelphia

The Bruins will hit the ice in Philadelphia on Saturday having won six of their last seven games. The Flyers will look to snap a four-game losing streak after being shut out, 3-0, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday when Brad Marchand scored the game-winner 1:48 into overtime for the team’s 30th victory. It was Marchand’s 396th goal of his career and moved him past Hall of Famer Ray Bourque into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Boston maintains the lead in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia sits in the No. 7 spot. Here’s a preview: