fb-pixelBruins at Flyers preview: Time, TV, odds, and notes Skip to main content
Bruins at Flyers | 12:30 p.m. (NESN)

Bruins at Flyers: Boston is on a tear as it hits the ice in Philadelphia

By Sofia Garrett Globe Correspondent,Updated January 27, 2024, 46 minutes ago
Brad Marchand scored in overtime, lifting the Bruins to a 3-2 win against the Senators on Thursday.Adrian Wyld/Associated Press

The Bruins will hit the ice in Philadelphia on Saturday having won six of their last seven games. The Flyers will look to snap a four-game losing streak after being shut out, 3-0, on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Thursday when Brad Marchand scored the game-winner 1:48 into overtime for the team’s 30th victory. It was Marchand’s 396th goal of his career and moved him past Hall of Famer Ray Bourque into fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Boston maintains the lead in the Eastern Conference, while Philadelphia sits in the No. 7 spot. Here’s a preview:

Advertisement

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

BRUINS

Season record: 30-9-9. vs. spread: 26-22. Over/under: 24-24

Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

FLYERS

Season record: 25-18-6. vs. spread: 31-18. Over/under: 20-27, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 5-5-0. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 4-4, 2 pushes

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 165, Philadelphia 141

Goals allowed: Boston 125, Philadelphia 140

Power play: Boston 26.5%, Philadelphia 13.5%

Penalty minutes: Boston 497, Philadelphia 521

Penalty kill: Boston 82.5%, Philadelphia 85.6%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Philadelphia 48.7%

Stat of the day: Through 48 games, the Bruins have a +48 goal differential and are 11 ahead of the next-best team, the Florida Panthers, who have a +30.

Notes: This is the first meeting of the season for Boston and Philadelphia ... Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman more than anchored the Bruins with 35 saves against the Senators, several in spectacular fashion. ... Philadelphia goaltender Samuel Ersson made 14 saves on Thursday. He continues to start because Carter Hart has been granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons ... Ersson kept the Flyers in the game, but their offense was unable to get going ... The Flyers had won five in a row before their four-game losing streak ... Joel Farabee had his seven-game points streak end and Cam Atkinson’s stalled at six ... Owen Tippett is expected to remain sidelined as he’s currently on the injured list with a lower-body injury.

Advertisement




Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.

Boston Globe Today