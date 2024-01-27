Bruins head to the All-Star break on a winning note by beating the Flyers in Philadelphia

Tyson Foerster scored both goals for the Flyers, who were faced with a five-goal deficit with less than 22 minutes gone on the afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA — The Bruins celebrated their All-Star-break skiddoo Saturday with a 6-2 matinee thumping of the Flyers, paced by a pair of David Pastrnak goals in the first period that helped propel the Black and Gold to a 5-0 lead by early in the second.

The Bruins, now atop the Eastern Conference with a 31-9-9 (71 points) record, don’t return to action until the Flames visit the Garden on Feb. 6, the start of a seven-game homestand. They won’t play again on the road until Feb. 21 in Edmonton.

The Bruins had it tucked into their vacation travel bags by the 18:23 mark of the first when Pastrnak banged in his second of the period, lifting the Bruins to a 4-0 lead over the battered Broad Streeters, who began the day by welcoming ex-Bruin Mark Recchi into their Hall of Fame in a lengthy pregame ceremony.

Pastrnak’s first goal, his 32nd of the season, began the beatdown at 14:09. McAvoy and Pavel Zacha helped set up Pastrnak on the right side and he snapped home a wrister from high in the circle.

McAvoy then scored one of his own at 15:46, making a rare advance low in the attacking zone and potting Zacha’s alert feed through the slot. No one in an orange jersey was within a stick’s length of McAvoy as he made the easy pot for his seventh this season.

Heinen and Pastrnak then scored less than two minutes apart to bump up the volume to 4-0, Heinen connecting with a deflection in front of a Brandon Carlo 50-foot wrister, followed by Pastrnak’s second with 1:37 left in the period.

The sides headed to the room for the first intermission, the Wells Fargo crowd booing the locals as they headed to safe harbor.

Cal Petersen, called up earlier in the week when Carter Hart departed via a leave of absence, took over the Flyers’ net from Samuel Ersson to start the second.

The van Riemsdyk goal made it 5-0 only 1:15 into the second, and Foerster did not score his first until only 4:37 remained in the period.

Coyle ran his point streak to eight games when he potted a backhander off a Trent Frederic rebound at 14:45 of the third.

