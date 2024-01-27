After record streak, Celtics get blown out by Clippers to lose second straight at home

But the past week has been sobering. The last time the Celtics played here, their streak was snapped with a two-point loss to the Nuggets, the defending NBA champions. Then on Saturday, they welcomed the Clippers, who are emerging as another Western Conference favorite.

The Celtics started this season by rolling off a franchise-record 20 consecutive wins at TD Garden. Combined with their place atop the NBA that would put them in position to have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, it was an encouraging development.

Clippers guard Terance Mann powers over Celtics defender Jrue Holiday (4) during the first quarter of Boston's surprising blowout loss to Los Angeles Saturday at TD Garden.

And this night was as grisly as one can get.

Los Angeles seized control early and then pummeled the Celtics with a 21-0 third-quarter run before coasting to a 115-96 win. The Celtics trailed by as many as 36 points, but made a mild rally in the fourth after starters for both teams had departed.

TD Garden perfection has now been followed by a pair of setbacks against potential Finals opponents.

Jayson Tatum had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Celtics, but the rest of the starting lineup was a disaster, going a combined 5 for 37 from the field. Center Kristaps Porzingis missed the game because of an ankle injury.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points to lead the Clippers. Los Angeles did not bury the Celtics with scorching long-range shooting — it was just 10 for 40 from 3-point range — but it registered 21 second-chance points and 26 fast-break points.

It was a rocky start for both offenses, with the teams combining for just 15 points over the first five minutes. The Celtics led at that point, 9-6, but the Clippers took control with a 10-0 run that was sparked by a Leonard steal and layup.

Boston had some decent looks from the 3-point line, but the struggles there turned into a waterfall with their 0 for 10 start. Still, the 26-21 first-quarter deficit seemed quite manageable considering the circumstances. And there was an opening at the start of the second quarter when Paul George and Leonard both sat for nearly six minutes.

But James Harden, who had some excellent games here with the 76ers during last season’s conference semifinals, guided the second unit with aplomb. By the time the team’s two superstars returned, the Clippers’ lead had grown to 43-30. Harden finished with 9 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists in just 27 minutes.

At the end of the first quarter and the start of the second, Boston snapped its long-range drought by hitting three consecutive 3-pointers — but that small surge was fleeting. The Celtics went just 1 for 10 over the rest of the half.

Sometimes good shooters simply miss shots, but it might have been more discouraging that despite 36 first-half misses the Celtics did not register a second-chance point — an area they’ve often thrived in this season.

The Clippers led by as many as 18 in the first half and took a 55-39 lead to the break. They built this cushion despite their own struggles from the arc, where they were 5 for 21.

Tatum scored seven points in the first two minutes of the second half to pull the Celtics within 68-56. The Garden crowd started to perk up at the prospect of a fun Saturday night rally, but the Celtics would not get any closer.

The Clippers pummeled them with a devastating 21-0 run in which the Celtics were held scoreless for 6 minutes, 33 seconds.

Leonard and George (17 points) asserted themselves during the quarter, combining for 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Tatum, meanwhile, simply received no help, with the other starters combining to go 0 for 6, with three turnovers. The Celtics trailed, 91-60, at the start of the fourth, and the starters spent the rest of the game on the bench.

Former Celtic big-man Daniel Theis ended up as the Clippers’ next top scorer, piling up 18 points (on 8 of 9 shooting), 7 rebounds and 2 blocks. The next best Celtics’ scorer behind Tatum was reserve guard Payton Pritchard with 12 points.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.