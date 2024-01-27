Joe Mazzulla doesn’t care about those 70-point games; he’s all about the defensive end

“I don’t really care,” he said. “Either way I don’t really care if it’s good or not. What’s good is that our teams play defense. If you look around the league one of the things that separates us — and there’s a few other teams — is the best players play defense.

Five players have topped the 60-point mark, including 76ers center Joel Embiid’s 70-point performance on Monday. When Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about this trend of offensive outbursts before facing the Clippers on Saturday, he mostly shrugged and shifted the focus to his squad.

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic’s 73-point eruption in his team’s win against the Hawks on Friday continued a trend of high-scoring individual performances this season.

“So that’s the only thing I care about. They take pride in it, are willing to work at it every day, are willing to put in a defensive system that has adjustments and philosophies. I think that’s the most important thing. That’s what I care about.”

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, a former Celtics assistant, said he believes the presence of more skilled players combined with an emphasis on 3-point shooting has made scoring sprees more common.

“There’s a lot of shooting on the floor nowadays,” Lue said. “Back in the day, it was more of a [power forward] on this block, [center] on this block cross-screen. Now it’s more spread pick-and-roll, take advantage of mismatches and shooting threes.”

Porzingis rests bum ankle

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis missed Saturday’s game due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in the third quarter of Boston’s win over the Heat on Thursday. But Mazzulla said he does not expect Porzingis to be sidelined for long.

Porzingis suffered the injury when he contested a Bam Adebayo shot with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter and landed on the Miami big man’s foot. He left the game and did not return, but said afterward he believed he could have kept playing if his team had needed him during the 143-110 rout.

Al Horford started in place of Porzingis against Los Angeles.

Theis enjoying LA times

Former Celtics center Daniel Theis is taking advantage of his new opportunity with the Clippers since agreeing to a contract buyout with the Pacers in November. Theis entered Saturday’s game against Boston averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while playing 17.2 minute per game. He was also shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from the 3-point line.

“Another big body, can roll, can finish at the rim, can pick-and-pop and make a three,” Lue said. “Just gives us that big body presence that we needed. We played small before he got here, which we didn’t like a lot. So just acquiring ‘DT’ helped us with our rebounding, helped us with our physicality. He’s a big who can switch a little bit defensively, do some different things.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.