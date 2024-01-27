fb-pixelClippers at Celtics preview: Time, TV, odds, and notes Skip to main content
clippers at celtics | 7 p.m. (NBCSB)

Clippers at Celtics: Someone’s winning streak is coming to an end at TD Garden on Saturday

By Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated January 27, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum (right) scored 30 points against Paul George (left) and the Clippers in their first meeting this season.Eric Thayer/Associated Press

Two teams on winning streaks meet Saturday night at TD Garden when the Clippers visit Boston for the second stop on a seven-game road trip.

The Clippers have won four straight and the Celtics are on a three-game roll. They have met once this season, a 145-108 rout by the Celtics on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles.

The Clippers extended their winning streak to four by beating the Raptors, 127-107, on Friday. James Harden had 22 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, his 75th career triple-double.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s game:

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -7.5. O/U: 232.5.

CLIPPERS

Season record: 29-14. vs. spread: 24-19. Over/under: 19-22, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 35-10. vs. spread: 23-20, 2 pushes. Over/under: 23-22

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: LA Clippers 118.2, Boston 120.8

Points allowed per game: LA Clippers 112.0, Boston 110.6

Field goal percentage: LA Clippers .496, Boston .479

Opponent field goal percentage: LA Clippers .465, Boston .451

3-point percentage: LA Clippers .398, Boston .381

Opponent 3-point percentage: LA Clippers .358, Boston .351

Stat of the day: On Thursday vs. the Heat, the Celtics shot a season-high 63.7 percent (51 of 80) from the floor and 55 percent (22 of 40) on 3-point attempts.

Notes: The Celtics will be without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis because of a sprained left ankle. He is averaging 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season ... Boston returns home after sweeping a three-game road trip with wins over the Rockets, Mavericks, and Heat ... The Celtics made a season-high 25 3-pointers when they went on the road and beat the Clippers, 145-108, on Dec. 23. Jayson Tatum scored 30 points in the victory and Jaylen Brown added 24. Paul George led the Clippers with 21 ... In the first meeting, Los Angeles didn’t have Kawhi Leonard because of a hip contusion, and Boston played without Porzingis, who had a sprained left ankle.

Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com.

