Clippers at Celtics: Someone’s winning streak is coming to an end at TD Garden on Saturday

Two teams on winning streaks meet Saturday night at TD Garden when the Clippers visit Boston for the second stop on a seven-game road trip.
The Clippers have won four straight and the Celtics are on a three-game roll. They have met once this season, a 145-108 rout by the Celtics on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles.
The Clippers extended their winning streak to four by beating the Raptors, 127-107, on Friday. James Harden had 22 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, his 75th career triple-double.
Here’s a preview of Saturday’s game:
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -7.5. O/U: 232.5.
CLIPPERS
Season record: 29-14. vs. spread: 24-19. Over/under: 19-22, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 6-4
CELTICS
Season record: 35-10. vs. spread: 23-20, 2 pushes. Over/under: 23-22
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: LA Clippers 118.2, Boston 120.8
Points allowed per game: LA Clippers 112.0, Boston 110.6
Field goal percentage: LA Clippers .496, Boston .479
Opponent field goal percentage: LA Clippers .465, Boston .451
3-point percentage: LA Clippers .398, Boston .381
Opponent 3-point percentage: LA Clippers .358, Boston .351
Stat of the day: On Thursday vs. the Heat, the Celtics shot a season-high 63.7 percent (51 of 80) from the floor and 55 percent (22 of 40) on 3-point attempts.
Notes: The Celtics will be without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis because of a sprained left ankle. He is averaging 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds this season ... Boston returns home after sweeping a three-game road trip with wins over the Rockets, Mavericks, and Heat ... The Celtics made a season-high 25 3-pointers when they went on the road and beat the Clippers, 145-108, on Dec. 23. Jayson Tatum scored 30 points in the victory and Jaylen Brown added 24. Paul George led the Clippers with 21 ... In the first meeting, Los Angeles didn’t have Kawhi Leonard because of a hip contusion, and Boston played without Porzingis, who had a sprained left ankle.
