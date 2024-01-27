Clippers at Celtics: Someone’s winning streak is coming to an end at TD Garden on Saturday

Two teams on winning streaks meet Saturday night at TD Garden when the Clippers visit Boston for the second stop on a seven-game road trip.

The Clippers have won four straight and the Celtics are on a three-game roll. They have met once this season, a 145-108 rout by the Celtics on Dec. 23 in Los Angeles.

The Clippers extended their winning streak to four by beating the Raptors, 127-107, on Friday. James Harden had 22 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, his 75th career triple-double.