Dan Campbell coaches the Lions the way he played — with hard work and tenacity

“We’re going to kick you in the teeth,” promised a snarling Campbell, “and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you, and when you knock us down, we’re going to get up, and on the way, we’re going to bite a kneecap off.”

Upon his hiring as coach in 2021, Dan Campbell’s memorably colorful description of the way his Detroit Lions would play made for quite the introduction to a national football audience.

“We’re going to stand up, and it’s going to take two more shots to knock us down. And on the way up, we’re going to take your other kneecap, and we’re going to get up, and it’s going to take three shots to get us down. And when we do, we’re going to take another hunk out of you.”

The speech went viral for obvious reasons, painting Campbell as some sort of raving football lunatic. The majority of the NFL world stood with mouths agape, wondering who in the name of football decency the Lions had just hired.

For me, I saw the player I’d once covered in New York, instantly recalling the intensity with which Campbell played tight end for the Giants.

Three years after that speech, as that same guy coaches once-hapless Detroit to the precipice of the Super Bowl in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers, watching the Lions is like watching an entire team of Dan Campbells. His team is built on the same intensity, hard work, and fire. Words that once seemed laughable have proved prophetic, carrying a reminder that there is no single formula to doing this job.

“If I wrote down the characteristics of Dan Campbell from a football standpoint and then the characteristics of the Detroit Lions as a team, there’s a lot of the same words,” said Ernie Accorsi, the general manager who drafted Campbell to the Giants as a third-round pick in 1999.

“Campbell was everything we wanted at that time,” Accorsi remembered. “Howard Cross was retiring, there were some big-time big-play tight ends in the game like a Kellen Winslow, but not like today. Everybody’s got two now, Baltimore’s got three.

“What we wanted was a Howard Cross type, to help the running game, block, be big and tough. And when you threw the ball, he caught it. That was Dan.”

And now? “Dan coaches exactly the way he played — sound, tough, organized, smart.”

Campbell left the Giants after the 2002 season, signing with Dallas as a free agent, pushed no doubt by the arrival of a hot-shot rookie at the same position. Accorsi traded up a spot in 2002 so he could take Miami’s Jeremy Shockey with the 14th pick, getting a tight end more in the mold of today’s stars like Travis Kelce and George Kittle, a big, pass-catching, hard-hitting target.

The rookie with the wild temperament immediately found a mentor in Campbell, a kindred spirit whose Texas roots were so much like his own Oklahoma ones. Shockey went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Looking back, Shockey might be the first person Campbell coached.

“I remember the first time I met Dan, it was before I was drafted to the Giants and they had me up to the Meadowlands for a visit,” Shockey recalled. “The first player I met was in the weight room, with [tight ends] coach [Mike] Pope was Danny, and he was this skinny guy with a sling on his shoulder. He’d had surgery that offseason.

“I came back three months later, his shoulder had healed, and he must have put on 60 pounds. That’ll tell you how hard a worker he was. That was always him.

“I watch the Lions now, and you can see it, his personality definitely resonates in his players, his aggressiveness. I’m sure they are having a great time.”

Even for this first-time NFL beat writer, it was obvious that Campbell stood out in the Giants locker room, with his long blond locks, preference for heavy metal, and, of course, his Texas drawl. Locker-room chemistry requires some elusive alchemy, but one necessary ingredient is always respect among teammates. Campbell earned it with work ethic, study habits, and tenacity.

Never the fleetest of foot, not blessed with the softest of hands, he stuck around the league for 11 years because he maximized every ounce of talent in his 6-foot-5-inch frame.

“He was such a great blocker, he was dependable, you could trust him,” Accorsi said. “You can see that in his team.”

When Shockey recalls a guy he “saw move up the ranks, make the most of what he had, take advantage of his strengths,” he could be talking as much about the coach as he was the player.

“I’ve always believed the farther away you are from the ball, the better overview you have, so I wouldn’t necessarily say the tight end position manifests itself toward coaching,” Accorsi said, “but sometimes the low-key — I won’t say overachiever because Dan achieved plenty — but a lot of times when you’re not a star receiver, you study the game more, and he probably had to study the game to get open. He wasn’t going to do it with his speed. Those types of players usually make the best coaches.”

Back in training camp last summer, before the Lions would go 12-5 and win their first division title since 1993, Campbell sat with another former teammate for an interview on NBC. Jason Garrett couldn’t help but ask Campbell about all those Mini-Mes on the Lions field.

Campbell laughed, saying, “I didn’t have all this talent, but man I think that’s the key. How do we build a roster of guys that think about the game the way I did, have love for the game the way I did and love the grind, right? But man, they got some talent.”

As a coach, he sure is making the most of it, kneecaps and all.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.