David Pastrnak reflects on return to where his NHL career began

“You know, I love to play here,” said Pastrnak, now with 334 goals, the most of anyone in his draft class. (Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl scored once in the Oilers’ win Saturday, giving him 329.) “This is where my dream started — I got drafted here [with the event held at Wells Fargo Center] — so it’s always fun for me to come back to this building.”

For “Pasta, it was a continuation of his feasting on the Flyers. The star right winger, all but unknown when he was selected No. 25 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft, now has 26 goals in his 29 games against the Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA — David Pastrnak , next to be seen during the weekend All-Star festivities in Toronto, banged home goals No. 32 and 33 Saturday in the Bruins’ 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Advertisement

Upon hopping on the charter flight back to Hanscom/Bedford, Pastrnak ranked third in the league in goal scoring and third in points (72). He remains slightly behind his career-best 61-goal pace of last season. But he is on pace for 120 points, which would surpass his career-best of 113 last season. All that while working this season with new setup men (be it Pavel Zacha or Charlie Coyle) in the wake of veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci heading to retirement.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Mentally positive coming in here, this was kind of the first step for me,’ added Pastrnak, “to having the career I am having right now. Definitely I always [happily] look back to it.”

Pastrnak now heads to Toronto as part of the club’s All-Star brigade, which includes goalie Jeremy Swayman and coach Jim Montgomery.

“We wanted to finish strong before the break,” he said. “You can look at it as a half-point on the schedule — a little bit farther than half. This break is nice, especially because the season gets long. Definitely proud of our group, that we are where we are in the standings and in our game. Get a chance now to rest with our families and come back prepared to build something even bigger.”

Advertisement

Recchi enters another Hall of Fame

The Flyers honored ex-Bruins Mark Recchi in a classy pregame ceremony, enshrining the prolific winger into their hallowed Hall of Fame. He set a Flyers record with 123 points (50-73–123) in 1992-93 during his first of two lengthy runs here.

Both the Bruins and Flyers benches were full during the lengthy ceremony (20-plus minutes), which was followed by pregame skates. The scheduled 12:30 p.m. start in reality began at 1:07 p.m.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand reflected on Recchi’s 2½-season stay in Boston.

“Just the way he always talked about playing the right way,” said Marchand, noting what of Recchi’s game rubbed off on him. “That’s something he and [Bergeron] always were great at.”

“And the way they managed the team as leaders, talking at certain times when it was required. I still go back to those days, conversations I had with [Recchi], Bergy, and Z [Zdeno Chara], that sticks with you a long time, what guys of that caliber have to say.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.