At MSTCA Coaches Invitational, Wellesley girls quick out of the blocks and Xaverian boys boosted by Henry Hasselbeck’s closing speed

The Raiders’ victories started early, sweeping the 55-meter dashes, with Annie Comella (7.13) and Christopher Brooks (6.39) each setting school records with the fastest times in the state this winter.

The upperclassmen made up for the lost time Saturday afternoon in the MSTCA Large School Coaches Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center.

For Wellesley indoor track coach John Griffith, the season typically starts with the MSTCA Division 2 State Relays. But a school dance last week meant the Raiders’ lineup was filled with underclassmen.

Named the top female athlete of the meet, Comella finished fifth in the 300 (40.83) and came back later to place second in the long jump (17 feet, 11.5 inches). She was caught on the penultimate jump of the day by Lincoln-Sudbury’s Gabrielle Pierre, who won by clearing 18-1.25.

“It doesn’t always work out the way you want it to, but having that to fuel you and make you improve,” Comella said of having a second win snatched away at the last moment.

Framingham’s Abby Desmarais wins the 300. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Emma Tuxbury gave Wellesley a victory in the mile (5:05.99) and sophomore Kayla Bohlin secured victory in the 600 (1:38.65).

“When I see other Wellesley athletes win their events, it puts pressure on me to do well,” Bohlin said. “It’s really nice for Wellesley to show how dominant we are [by] winning different multiple events.”

Weymouth set a meet record while winning the girls’ 4x800 — Kate Carnes, Leah Glavin, Gracie Richard, and Isabella Galusha got the stick around in 9:26.96, smashing Narragansett’s 2013 mark (9:30.05).

Westborough’s Julia Young gave it all she had in the mile. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“We wanted to get the meet record, that was definitely a goal coming in, qualify for nationals and we wanted to break the school record, and we were only a second off doing that,” said Galusha. “Hopefully, very soon, we’ll break that, too.”

Wellesley’s quartet of Delaney Dyer, Bohlin, Sophia Wood, and Tuxbury was second (9:29.64).

Brookline’s Lucia Werner was successful smashing her goal of breaking 11 minutes in the 2-mile, winning by more than 11 seconds in 10:57.60. Her previous best was 11:09.52.

“I feel like I did a good job of pushing myself,” the Cornell-bound senior said. “I also could hear my coach telling me my splits and I was trying to match all my splits until the last 800, and then it was time to go.”

Westford Academy’s Devesh Khamitkar competes in the long jump. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

On the boys’ side, Xaverian and Brockton have had many battles in just about every sport over the years.

Saturday’s 4x200 became the latest chapter in the rivalry as Xaverian’s Henry Hasselbeck came from behind to edge Brockton’s Jaden Lopes Ribeiro at the finish line by one hundredth of a second, with both runners landing in a heap on the track after crossing the finish line. The Hawks’ foursome of Jordan Wilson, Charlie Comella, Alex Todorov, and Hasselbeck finished in 1:31.76.

“It’s always good to beat Brockton,” said Hasselbeck. “We have a Brockton kid on our team [Wilson], too. I love kids from that town, we have a whole bunch of them at Xaverian. They’re incredible kids and even better athletes. It was a good meet.”

Westford Academy’s Dilan O'Hearn competes in the high jump. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Hasselbeck landed hard on the track after getting caught up with Lopes Ribeiro and had ice wrapped around his right knee.

“This track might be a little harder [than the football field], but you’ve got the adrenaline going and I think you’re too tired to even know you’re hurt,” the UCLA-bound quarterback said.

Earlier in the meet, Hasselbeck was fifth in the 55 in a personal-best 6.63.

Lucas Andrade, who ran the third leg for the Boxers in the 4x200, won the high jump by clearing 6-4.

Alex Jackson of Peabody was recognized as the boys’ most outstanding field athlete for winning the shot put (57-2).

Brooks, the record-setter in the 55, and Boston Latin’s Colin Fisher, who won the mile in 4:19.31, shared honors for the top running performance by a boy.