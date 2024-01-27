No. 15 Notre Dame women’s basketball team hands No. 8 UConn its first home loss of the season and snaps the Huskies’ 13-game winning streak

Maddy Westbeld added 23 points and Sonia Citron had 15 as Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season.

Hidalgo hit 14 of her 24 shots and had 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (15-4), which shot 55 percent from the floor against the Huskies (17-4).

STORRS, Conn. — Freshman sensation Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points and No. 15 Notre Dame beat No. 8 UConn, 82-67, on the road Saturday night.

Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which came into the game on a 13-game winning streak. Paige Bueckers added 17 points.

Advertisement

Notre Dame trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Fighting Irish then outscored the Huskies 26-5, led by Hidalgo who had 19 first-half points, and went into the locker room up 44-35.

Bueckers opened the second half with a 3-pointer igniting a Husky run that saw UConn tie the game at 50 on a layup by Edwards and take the lead on a 3-pointer from the left corner by KK Arnold.

The game was tied at 60 after an Ice Brady free throw. But the Irish outscored the Huskies 22-7 over the last nine minutes.



