No. 2 Boston College completes sweep of top-ranked Boston University on enemy ice

With BU (16-6-1, 11-3-1) trailing, 3-2, Macklin Celebrini almost came up with the equalizer midway through the third, his backhander beating BC goalie Jacob Fowler (32 saves) but bouncing off the post. Celebrini got another opportunity moments later as the Terriers skated in on a four-on-two, but his shot sailed over the net as the Eagles held on to the lead.

The Eagles (18-4-1, 11-3-1 Hockey East) swept the two-game weekend series to take bragging rights in the Battle of Comm. Ave., at least for the next nine days. The teams will meet again on Feb. 4 at TD Garden in the first round of the Beanpot.

Boston College held off a furious rally to defeat Boston University, 4-3, on Saturday night in a battle of the top two teams in men’s college hockey in front of a sellout crowd of 6,150 at Agganis Arena.

BU rushed into the offensive zone two-on-one just over 13 minutes into the third, but Fowler blocked Dylan Peterson’s shot, with the rebound sending BC on a breakaway of its own. Will Smith finished past Mathieu Caron (21 saves) at 13:45 to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead.

After Caron was pulled for the extra skater, Celebrini finally got his first of the series at 17:49 to pull the Terriers within 4-3, sending the puck past Fowler, who was screened nicely by Shane Lachance.

BU kept the pressure on in the closing minutes, but could not get another past Fowler.

BC took a 3-2 lead into the third period, thanks to Cutter Gauthier’s snipe at 14:12 of the second off a nice feed from Ryan Leonard. The goal was Gauthier’s 19th of the season, and extended his point streak to a career-best 13 games.

BU had a 25-14 edge through two periods.

The Terriers had rallied from a 2-0 deficit and pulled even at 3:39 of the second when Luke Tuch backhanded a pass from behind the net to Sam Stevens, who one-timed it past Fowler.

After Friday’s 4-1 loss, BU coach Jay Pandolfo said he wanted to see his team get to the net more, and the Terriers did just that in the opening five minutes of the game, keeping the puck in the offensive zone and landing four shots on Fowler. BU held a 6-1 edge in shots over the first eight minutes.

But BC took control of the game after BU was forced to try to kill off a five-on-three midway through the first. Freshman Gabe Perreault put the Eagles on the board when he posted up to the right of the net and buried a shot past Caron off a nice feed from Will Smith at 10:08. Perreault’s ninth goal of the gave him a Hockey East-leading 36 points.

The lead grew to 2-0 a little more than a minute later just as BU was able to return to full strength, with Lukas Gustafson firing in a rebound past Caron at 11:21. Dylan Peterson had scrambled back onto the ice from the penalty box, but his diving attempt to block the shot was not in time.

The Terriers had an opportunity to cut the deficit in half at 13:42 off a two-on-one, but Fowler gloved the shot attempt from Quinn Hutson. BU got on the board in the final seconds of the period on a power play when Ryan Greene dished a puck out from behind the net to a cutting Lachance, who went top shelf to beat Fowler at 19:46.

It was another raucous atmosphere as the series shifted to BU. The Terriers took the ice in red uniforms with “BOSTON UNIVERSITY” emblazoned across the chest. The uniforms are typically worn on the road, but it was Red The Rink night at Agganis. The Eagles were in their white uniforms ordinarily worn at home.

The teams flipped positions in the PairWise rankings after Friday’s result, with BC leapfrogging the Terriers into the top spot.

