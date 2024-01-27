Captain Hilary Knight’s overtime goal propels PWHL Boston past Minnesota

Kendall Coyne Schofield’s goal forced overtime with 53.9 seconds left for Minnesota, which benefited from Boston icing the puck while having an extra attacker in place of Rooney (11 saves).

The captain gained the zone on a two-on-one in the three-on-three extra session and squeezed a shot through the pads of goalie Maddie Rooney.

Hilary Knight made her first goal for PWHL Boston a memorable one, as her overtime marker Saturday downed PWHL Minnesota, 4-3, at Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

Boston scored on its first two shots of the game within a 30-second span.

Kaleigh Fratkin opened the scoring with a slap shot from above the left faceoff circle at the 5:35 mark in the first period. After a Minnesota turnover that was picked up by Nicole Kosta, Taylor Girard put away a shot at the left post off an assist from Shiann Darkangelo.

Minnesota halved its deficit with a goal from Brittlyn Fleming in front off a pass from behind the goal line that eluded Emma Soderberg (16 saves).

Alina Muller netted her team-leading ninth point with her second goal of the season 80 seconds later at 14:27, converting a feed in the slot from Loren Gabel along the half-wall.

The visitors scored with 38 seconds left in the second period, with Grace Zumwinkle putting in a rebound of a shot from Lee Stecklein to cut their deficit to 3-2.

Boston was playing without Taylor Wenczkowski, who was suspended for one game. After a league-initiated review by its Player Safety Committee, the forward was cited for a hit that earned a minor penalty for roughing during the third period of the Wednesday’s 3-2 victory at Ottawa.

PWHL Boston next plays Feb. 4 against Montreal at Tsongas as part of a six-game homestand.