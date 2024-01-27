Patriots plan to promote DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator

Mayo interviewed at least three other young, up-and-coming candidates — Denver’s Christian Parker, New Orleans’s Michael Hodges, and Carolina’s Tem Lukabu — but always considered Covington a strong option.

The Patriots are expected to announce defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed Saturday.

New Patriots coach Jerod Mayo’s first hire is set to come from within the organization.

The 34-year-old Covington received formal interest at the coordinator level for the first time last offseason. He interviewed for the Cardinals’ and Chargers’ openings, and he also served as the defensive coordinator for the American team at the Senior Bowl.

Covington has spent his entire NFL coaching career in New England, joining Bill Belichick’s staff as a coaching assistant in 2017, before working as a position coach with outside linebackers and then defensive line. He also has experience at the college level, serving as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for Eastern Illinois in 2016.

Mayo and Covington developed a close relationship in their five years working together on Belichick’s staff. In 2022, Mayo called Covington “a huge resource” for the team.

“Coach Covington, he’s taught me a lot,” Mayo said at the time. “He’s climbed the ranks, so he’s seen it all, from drawing cards to running a room. He’s one of those guys that really tries to gain the heart, the mind, and the soul of the players. I think all the guys respect him.”

It is not clear if Mayo intends to call defensive plays as a head coach or if that responsibility will fall to Covington. Either way, Covington will take over a group that finished near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories this past season. New England’s defense allowed the fewest yards per carry (3.3) and ranked fourth in percentage of fewest drives ending in an offensive score (31.5).

The Patriots have a handful of pending free agents on that side of the ball, including safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, and defensive backs Myles Bryant and Jalen Mills.

Promoting Covington does not eliminate the possibility of Steve Belichick remaining on the staff. Mayo has said previously that he offered him an opportunity to stay in New England, likely in an advisory role.

The Patriots are still interviewing candidates for with their offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator positions.

