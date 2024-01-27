Why did some people decline to pursue the top job in the Red Sox baseball operations department?

Candidates and potential candidates did have plenty of questions about both the frequent turnover among leaders of the Sox baseball operations department as well as some of the working dynamics of the position. Yet for some, the decision not to interview was driven less by the team than by the inherent nature of the job or what they’d be leaving behind.

Certainly, the contours of the job matter. When at least 10 potential candidates turned down the chance to pursue the job of leading the Red Sox baseball operations department in the fall, many perceived the pattern as an indictment of the particular job the Sox were offering.

“I’m sure hundreds or thousands of people would love to run the Red Sox or any of these teams,” said A’s general manager David Forst. “But it is more than just the job. It’s the lifestyle.”

In 2001, Jon Daniels, a couple years removed from college, was working in Randolph for Allied Domecq, the parent company to Dunkin’ Donuts. But his passion was baseball, and he’d have done just about anything to work for the Red Sox.

The opportunity nearly presented itself. Daniels was one of two finalists for an internship in the team’s baseball operations department for the 2002 season, but the position went to Jed Hoyer.

Daniels landed an internship with the Rockies in 2002, the start of a front office career that has spanned more than two decades and included a run from 2005-22 as Rangers GM and president of baseball operations. Still, he and his wife, Robyn, thought back to their Dunkin’ days last fall, when the Red Sox offered Daniels a chance to interview for their head of baseball operations job — and he declined.

“[Robyn] was like, ‘Could you imagine 22-year-old you saying no to this opportunity?’ ” Daniels recounted. “No chance.”

New Hampshire's Sam Fuld (left) and former Red Sox baseball boss Dave Dombrowski (right) have formed quite the duo in Philadelphia, one that pitcher Aaron Nola eagerly took a seven-year deal from earlier this offseason. Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Likewise, as a kid growing up in Durham, N.H., Sam Fuld wouldn’t have envisioned turning down a chance to explore working for the Red Sox. Yet that’s just what the Phillies GM did when the Sox asked him to interview.

“I certainly grew up a Red Sox fan and there probably was a version of me that would have never imagined that I would have bypassed an opportunity like this, but that’s OK,” said Fuld. “There are a lot of things that have happened in my life that a 10-year old version of me would have never imagined.”

Why would a baseball executive turn down a chance to lead a baseball operations department?

Daniels, now a senior adviser to the Rays, described the Red Sox job (which ultimately went to Craig Breslow) as one of the most appealing in the game. Yet after 17 years of running a baseball operations department, he’s grateful for the engagement in family life afforded by working in a support role under Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

“There is a dramatic difference [between jobs] when you slide one seat over to your left or to your right,” said Daniels. “None of these are 9-to-5 jobs. We’re all taking it home to some degree. We’re all thinking about it, if not 24/7, then certainly the majority of the time. That’s part of the fun of professional sports. You’re constantly looking for an edge. But that No. 1 job comes with a different level. You can’t turn it off.”

The stresses of that position can be thrilling, but also exhausting. Within baseball circles, plenty of people view well-paid No. 2 positions, particularly on winning teams, to be among the choicest gigs in the game, coming with better job security and typically a healthier work/life balance.

Family was very much a consideration for Fuld. The oldest of his four children is in eighth grade, the youngest in second. They’ve been in Philadelphia since 2017, and Fuld and his family feel happily rooted in their community and team, and hope to be part of bringing them a title.

“For me, this was really all about the sort of gratitude and appreciation for what my life is like here in Philadelphia, and that’s both with respect to the professional situation and family situation,” said Fuld. “I certainly didn’t take and don’t take that opportunity, the Boston opportunity, lightly. I was absolutely flattered by the concept. But I think that ultimately the decision was centered around all the joy that I have currently in my life.

“I certainly value being part of a really good team and being part of a winning environment and part of a great organization. Those things are as important and likely more important than being a No. 1 in any particular organization. If you ask any player, they’d rather be the No. 2 starting pitcher on a World Series team than No. 1 on a team that doesn’t win the World Series. You’d rather hit seventh on a World Series team as opposed to hitting fifth on a non-World Series team.”

Because of the consuming nature of these jobs, the people who pursue and thrive in them typically need a special alignment of timing and circumstance. That said, while the demands and responsibilities of the job mean that they are not for all people at all times, the payoff remains considerable.

“There’s 30 of these jobs. None of them are perfect,” said Daniels. “But they’re all dream jobs. Sure, some are more appealing than others, but they’re all great.”

WAITING GAME

Time between deals stressful

While the matches between free agents and needy teams have been slow to develop, a wealth of players have been left preparing for a season when their team has yet to be determined. What’s it like to be a player with little idea about where you’ll be working over the coming months?

“It’s stressful,” said former Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino, who said he’s encountered interest from seven or eight teams but without any offers. “The people who are the most stressed out are if it’s your first time through it. You’re just so in the dark and there’s a lot of worry. It definitely helps to have gone through it a few times because you know that you can’t really predict it, so there’s no point in freaking out over it.”

The late scramble to join a new team can come with unfortunate consequences. In 2021, Ottavino was traded by the Yankees to the Red Sox in late January, resulting in a rush to find a rental in Fort Myers, Fla.

“We ended up sight-unseen renting a place that we didn’t know anything about because it looked new-ish,” said Ottavino. “It was new-ish, but it was right across the street from the jail. That was kind of a shock when I pulled up the first day.”

Still, Ottavino is hardly panicked by the uncertainty, given his experience with the late-offseason trade and that he signed late free agent deals in 2019 and 2022. The 38-year-old, selected out of Northeastern in the first round of the 2006 draft, is instead excited about the prospect of a 19th professional season.

“It’s incredible because there’s so few of us left standing from my draft,” said Ottavino. “I have in my mind to be the last one standing. I’ve got to outlast [Max] Scherzer, [Clayton] Kershaw, and others.

“I always wanted to see it through. From a young age, my dad talked about the ultimate goal is playing till you’re 40, and I have a chance to potentially do that. It’s surprising, but also not surprising, given that the seed was planted in my brain a long time ago to be that type of guy. And I’ve always just loved the game. I think it takes kind of a weird obsession or a love to keep doing it because it does slap you in the face all the time.”

Ottavino, taken with the No. 30 overall pick, was the last player from Northeastern to be picked in the first round. The drought seems likely to end in July.

Mike Sirota is among the best Northeastern baseball products in decades. Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics

Huskies outfielder Mike Sirota is projected as a first-rounder. Baseball America pegged the 6-foot-3-inch righthanded hitter — who posted a .344/.470/.674 line with 18 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 55 games as a sophomore, then had a strong Cape League season — as the fifth-best draft-eligible prospect entering the 2024 season.

“He truly does project as a potential five-tool guy,” said Northeastern coach Mike Glavine, whose program ranks in the preseason Top 25. “He’s got a plus arm that’s in the mid-90s. He’s a 6.4 runner in the 60. He can really fly. He’s got great power, even though he’s not a power hitter yet. He’s still physically maturing. Defensively, he plays a premium position in center field and covers a lot of ground. The last tool, the hit tool, is just really special. It’s a high-contact swing, he uses the whole field really well, takes what’s given to him. His swing decisions, his hand-eye coordination, and his command of the strike zone are really, really elite.”

On the subject of the draft: The Red Sox held their scouting meetings this past week to plan coverage in advance of the 2024 draft.

The Sox have used less draft capital on pitchers than any team in baseball in recent years. They haven’t used either of their first two picks on a pitcher since 2017; they haven’t selected a pitcher with a pick higher than No. 99 overall since taking Tanner Houck in the 2017 first round. With Craig Breslow tasked with building a pitching pipeline, will the Sox place a different emphasis on scouting and drafting pitchers?

“That’s a good question,” said assistant GM Paul Toboni, the team’s director of amateur scouting from 2020-22. “We’re actively talking through ways to bring pitching into our system through a variety of different ways, and obviously the amateur space is a big one. It’s easier to access high-end pitching talent if you pay for it. We’re actively talking through those things, but it’s not like we’ve settled on the strategy one way or the other.”

While Breslow was with the Cubs from 2019-23, Chicago used its first-round pick on a pitcher in three of the five years, and used one of its top two picks on pitchers in each of the five drafts. In 2022, the Cubs used 12 of their first 14 picks on pitchers, led by first-rounder Cade Horton — ranked by Baseball America as the fifth-best pitching prospect entering 2024.

ETC.

Helton happy to be a lifetime Rockie

Todd Helton is the first player elected to the Hall of Fame after spending his entire career with the Rockies. Yet while the five-time All-Star spent 17 years in Colorado, he reflected after his election on the fact that he nearly joined the Red Sox.

After the 2006 season, the Rockies and Red Sox discussed a trade that would have sent Helton and cash to the Sox for Mike Lowell, Julian Tavarez, and prospects. Helton informed the Rockies he’d accept a trade to Boston, but the deal ultimately fell apart over the prospect return.

“It’s crazy because obviously we ended up playing the Red Sox in the World Series and they throttled us,” said Helton. “But I think making it with the team that I struggled with and helped build, put my heart and soul into for all those years — losing in the World Series [with the Rockies] meant more than winning it somewhere else.”

Entering the 2010 season, Adrián Beltré was not seen as a future Hall of Famer. Though he erupted for his first All-Star campaign as a member of the Red Sox — with whom he signed a one-year deal for his age-31 season — that year, it was still open to question whether he’d had a career year or an outlier season.

That thinking informed the Sox’ decision to let Beltré depart in free agency while acquiring 28-year-old Adrián González in a trade from the Padres. The Rangers ended up inking Beltré — elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday — to a five-year, $80 million deal that represents one of the best long-term free agent deals ever.

“We weren’t expecting that he was going to necessarily continue at that level offensively achieved in Boston,” said Jon Daniels, the Rangers GM who signed Beltré. “If we did, we probably would have done an even longer deal. But I remember [then-assistant GM] A.J. Preller saying, ‘Could you imagine if this is the new norm?’ Lo and behold, it was.”

Phil Plantier was a revelation in Boston during the Butch Hobson years, but ultimately ended up in the manager's doghouse and was traded in the winter of 1992 for José Meléndez. Bill Brett/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Extra bases

Christian Arroyo, the Red Sox’ Opening Day second baseman in 2023, signed a minor league deal with the Brewers that will pay him $1.5 million if he makes the big league team. With Arroyo gone, the Sox will have their sixth Opening Day second baseman — presumably Vaughn Grissom — in as many seasons. Previous Opening Day starters at second for the Sox in the post-Dustin Pedroia era: Arroyo (2023), Trevor Story (2022), Kiké Hernández (2021), José Peraza (2020), and Eduardo Núñez (2018 and 2019) . . . Where will Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell sign? Many in the industry continue to expect Snell to sign on the West Coast, with the Giants cited frequently as a sensible landing spot. More mystery surrounds Montgomery, whose strong track record of performance and durability comes in spite of less-than-stellar stuff grades on his pitches. Some evaluators foresaw a reunion with Montgomery and the Rangers, while others questioned whether Texas — with an unsettled TV rights situation — has the money to bring him back. The Yankees’ rotation is widely viewed as inadequate and so they’re seen as a potential landing spot for either pitcher, as are the Cubs or Blue Jays if their pursuit of top position players Cody Bellinger and/or Matt Chapman falls through. The Angels also are seen as players for the best remaining players on the market. Industry officials opined that the Red Sox are the best fit for Montgomery, but every indication remains that the Sox won’t be pursuing long-term deals for Montgomery or Snell . . . The Red Sox have remained open to dealing outfielder Masataka Yoshida this offseason, but there’s been virtually no interest from teams in assuming the remaining four years and $72 million he’s owed . . . While the Red Sox expressed interest in a reunion with James Paxton, the veteran was drawn to both the West Coast and the better chance to win in Los Angeles, signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Dodgers . . . Happy 55th birthday, Phil Plantier (Jan. 27). Plantier’s pronounced early-career crouch was iconic, and when he hit .331/.420/.615 with 11 home runs in 53 games as a 22-year-old rookie in 1991, it was likely the most mimicked stance in New England. Plantier ended up spending eight years in the big leagues and hitting 91 homers, still a record for a New Hampshire-born player. He’s spent most of the last 17 years as a hitting coach in the minors and big leagues, and spent 2023 as the Angels’ assistant hitting coach.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.