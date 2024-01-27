With the Bucks, Doc Rivers has his last, best chance to coach another team to an NBA championship

Rivers is 62 and a decade removed from being one of the more popular coaches in the NBA. Mostly everybody loved Doc. Paul Pierce , Kevin Garnett , and Rajon Rondo swore by him. He was a players’ coach, a championship coach — until he moved on to Los Angeles.

Rivers wanted to coach again, regardless of how many golf courses he could navigate with his new-found free time. He could have remained in television , but the opportunity with the Bucks is his last, best chance to win another championship.

The moment Doc Rivers was removed as coach of the 76ers , he became a prime candidate to return with a contending team. Admittedly, his stock took a dip after the Philadelphia situation, but that lasted only a few months.

The Clippers experience was mixed at best. Although Rivers loved Southern California, its plush golf courses, and sunny days, the Clippers never reached their potential. He couldn’t push them to prominence. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan couldn’t get along or stay healthy long enough for a deep playoff run. When Rivers had a second chance with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference semifinals.

In Philadelphia, Rivers had to deal with the enigmatic Ben Simmons and then James Harden. A Game 7 blowout against the Celtics ended Rivers’s tenure because he and Harden could no longer coexist. Before Harden requested a trade, Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey chose him over Rivers, even though superstar center Joel Embiid endorsed Rivers’s return.

This chance to coach the Bucks is a golden opportunity for Rivers to show he still has the basketball acumen and convincing personality to lift a team to championship status. It will be a challenge. The Bucks are 20th in defensive rating, the primary reason Adrian Griffin was fired after just 43 games.

“This was obviously a difficult decision,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “Adrian was a great person. But we also believe we had an opportunity now with a special group and talent on this team. The dynamic of the team had changed. The team itself had changed from when we hired him and we felt we had the opportunity to improve and get better.”

In other words, Griffin was hired before the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a win-now move, and the chemistry between Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the lack of defensive prowess was a result of Griffin being in over his head.

Rivers coached the Celtics to one championship, and to Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2010. He’s dealt with big personalities, and been honest with the world’s best players without fear of backlash. He told Pierce he needed to be a more efficient shooter, said he was unsure the 76ers could win with Simmons, and clashed with Harden, who believed he was in his prime when it was obvious he wasn’t.

Signing a contract through 2027, Rivers can continue keeping it real with Antetokounmpo about his free throw shooting and Lillard about his lack of passion on defense. But the Bucks are an old team and can’t defend like they did in their 2020-21 championship season.

First, the best defender from that team — Jrue Holiday — is in Boston. Second, the Bucks have been beset by injuries and age. Milwaukee has seven players age 30 or older. The Celtics have two.

Lillard doesn’t defend. Khris Middleton doesn’t move as well because of years of injuries. Jae Crowder is 33. Brook Lopez is 35. Without young legs, the Bucks are going to have to improve defensively.

This may be Rivers’s biggest challenge as a head coach because inheriting a team at midseason leaves no real opportunity to improve conditioning. This reporter covered the Seattle SuperSonics when, on Jan. 3, 2006, Bob Weiss was fired after 30 games.

Interim coach Bob Hill decided his team was out of shape and needed more practice. He spent the next few weeks holding training camp-style workouts to get his players in better condition. That may not work with today’s players, who don’t practice nearly as much, but Rivers may have to do something drastic to increase his team’s defensive intensity.

Teaching defense takes a full training camp at minimum. The hope for Rivers is that his players recall the principles instilled by former coach Mike Budenholzer.

With Rivers signing a multiyear deal, there is less urgency for him to turn things around this season, but this may be his last chance. He is not as popular with players as he was with Pierce and Garnett. Today’s players were in middle or elementary school when Rivers won the 2008 championship.

Can an aging Rivers get through to a team that chased two coaches in eight months? He appears ready to prove naysayers wrong, those who believe the game has passed him by or that he no longer has the same influence on players.

SAME OLD STORY

Unseld couldn’t change Wizards’ fortunes

Mercifully, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. stepped down and accepted a front office role after 2½ listless seasons. The Wizards, one of the more underachieving franchises in professional sports, haven’t won 50 games since 1978-79 and failed to capitalize on the pairing of John Wall and Bradley Beal.

Unseld was hired because he is a smart basketball man and because his father was one of the greatest players in franchise history. But Unseld never really commanded the respect of his players. Perhaps it was his laid-back style or because he never played in the NBA.

He was handed a flawed roster with a bunch of failed first-round picks, with the oft-injured Beal as the cornerstone. The Wizards’ doldrums are Unseld’s fault, but not all his fault.

Wes Unseld Jr. didn't have the answers to get Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, and the rest of the Wizards to perform. Hakim Wright Sr./Associated Press

The Wizards have been putrid at drafting, with guard Johnny Davis (recently sent back to the G League) failing to meet expectations, and Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija taking longer than expected to develop. They banked on Rui Hachimura turning into a cornerstone, but he was no better than a No. 3 guy and is comfortable in his complementary role with the Lakers.

Troy Brown never panned out, and Otto Porter collected big money but could never stay on the floor or turn into a reliable third option behind Beal and Wall. Unseld knew he had a major rebuilding project on his hands, even with Beal on the roster, but when owner Ted Leonsis cleaned house in the front office and hired Michael Winger as president, Unseld’s days were numbered barring a major improvement.

The Wizards aren’t popular in Washington. A throng of fans who attend games cheer for the opposing team. The home team lacks star power and Leonsis is considering moving it to Alexandria, Va., a disloyal move for local fans who have waited 44 years for a winner.

Former Winchester High School star and longtime NBA assistant Brian Keefe takes over as interim coach and perhaps he’ll have an opportunity at the full-time job. Keefe called a timeout 67 seconds into his first game after the Wizards allowed a fast-break layup to the Jazz after a made basket.

Keefe will have a half a season to make the Wizards relevant because now, unfortunately, they are a complete afterthought.

ETC.

Rozier is looking to fit in with Heat

The Heat had been seeking another scoring guard for months. They had their eyes on Damian Lillard the moment he requested a trade and said Miami was his preferred destination. Yet the Trail Blazers couldn’t work out a two-team deal with the Heat because they didn’t want Tyler Herro as the centerpiece, and they couldn’t draw in a third team. Lillard was eventually traded to the Bucks.

Miami waited but acquired an adequate comparison to Lillard in former Celtic Terry Rozier, who spent 4½ seasons developing into a quality two-way guard in near anonymity in Charlotte. The Hornets, once again, are looking to rebuild and decided that ridding themselves of the two additional years on Rozier’s contract and a future first-round pick was worth taking on the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry, who could find a home in the buyout market.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics didn't offer Terry Rozier a warm welcome in the latter's debut with the Heat. Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

As for Rozier, he is in the middle of a career season, averaging 23.2 points playing both guard positions. But he hasn’t played a playoff game since his Boston days and is eager to return to competitive basketball. The Heat entered Thursday’s loss to the Celtics 22nd in offensive rating and 27th in points.

Offense has been an issue in Miami for years. The Heat went on a remarkable playoff run last season but cooled off in the NBA Finals against the Nuggets. Miami is hoping Rozier can pair with Herro to provide an efficient backcourt.

Neither is a true point guard, but both have the ability to score in bunches and say they are willing to sacrifice. Miami will never be an offensive force, but is seeking enough scoring to match with a top-10 defense for another deep run.

Rozier scored 9 points in his debut, a disappointing loss to shorthanded Memphis. The Heat promise better days are ahead and Rozier could help save their offense.

“I think you see the potential there,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s extremely skilled offensively, off the dribble and even some of the things he can do off the catch. Defensively, I think once he gets accustomed to how we do things, he can be very disruptive. He can be a physical defender. He’s got long arms and can create some havoc on that end of the court. That will take some time and while it takes some time, we’ll just have to figure out how we can win some games in the process while this thing starts to get a little bit more comfortable.”

Rozier scored 7 points in the 143-110 loss to the Celtics. And while he is an athletic upgrade from Lowry, Rozier may not be the only necessary answer for the Miami offense. The Heat need a distributor. Jimmy Butler is the team’s leader in assists with 4.4 per game; scoring-wise, he has not been the same this season.

“It’s tough to be excited right now,” Spoelstra said after a fourth consecutive loss. “It’s kind of a buzzkill at this point of the season in what we’re dealing with. But also, you feel alive in these kinds of moments of the season when you’re trying to come together and come together through a little bit of frustration. But I definitely see the possibilities with [Rozier and Herro]. And it’s not a shock to feel that way because you have two supremely talented players that can do a lot with the ball and both are unselfish and they can both do things that are on all three levels. I think we’re going to be able to build on that chemistry that we quickly saw tonight. And they’ll get a ton of more minutes together, so it will happen one way or another.”

Rozier spends a lot of the offseason in Miami and had been looking for a more competitive situation. He sent a goodbye video to the Charlotte fans and promised better days ahead for that franchise.

“It’s been no secret how much love I have for the Miami Heat growing up and [Dwyane Wade], so this is definitely a full-circle moment,” Rozier said. “I’m just happy to be back on that stage in playoff races. I’m not here to step on nobody’s toes. Obviously I want to be me, but I’m just here to contribute and help this team get over that hump. I can add toughness for sure and I’m a guy that’s not selfish. Just being part of the Heat culture, I think I fit right in. I’m going to step up on the defensive side and let everything else take care of itself.”

Rozier will have to find his place in the offense, figure out when he can shoot and when to allow Butler, Herro, and Bam Adebayo to get scoring chances. It’s not an easy role because Rozier will have to be more of a natural point guard. Miami allowed point guard Gabe Vincent to sign with the Lakers in the offseason. Lowry’s numbers were not ghastly, but his playing time was limited to rest his knees and he lacked the explosion from his Toronto days.

“It was definitely different, but I make no excuses. If I’m going to play, I’m going to give it my all. It’s going to take some time,” Rozier said. “I don’t expect to be perfect Day One, but I feel good playing with those guys and as time goes, it will be way easier. It’s just more togetherness over here and you’re just playing basketball. I’ll be fine; I’ll definitely figure it out.”

Layups

With Doc Rivers in Milwaukee, ESPN/ABC has to determine whether to add a former coach to its group of analysts. Mark Jackson had conversations with joining the Knicks as a part-time analyst but didn’t agree to terms. Jeff Van Gundy is a Celtics consultant and is expected to remain in his role. Van Gundy, who has kept a low profile and not spoken publicly since being fired by ESPN, travels with the club and has become an integral part of the front office staff, a right-hand man to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Rivers may be looking for assistant coaches to fill roles in Milwaukee. Sam Cassell, who was with him in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, is with the Celtics. Some of Rivers’s former assistants have other jobs around the league, but former Memphis coach Dave Joerger, who was with Rivers in Philadelphia, is expected to join him in Milwaukee . . . The Hawks are considering moving guard DeJounte Murray, but the question around the league is what the Hawks want in return and what exactly are they trying to accomplish with a trade. What the Hawks have learned is it’s near impossible to be a backcourt mate of Trae Young and not sacrifice scoring. The Hawks need a defensive-minded point guard that allows Young to score freely. The Hawks acquired Murray from the Spurs to form a dynamic scoring duo, but that has not worked out and again, the Hawks are fighting for a play-in spot. Murray could be sent to the Lakers, but Los Angeles may not have enough assets. It lacks young prospects that would encourage the Hawks to trade a 27-year-old shooting guard entering his prime. The Lakers have potential trade pieces such as Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves, but may have to load the deal with first-round picks . . . The Knicks are streaking since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors, but they could be looking to move sharpshooter Quentin Grimes, whose minutes have decreased considerably as coach Tom Thibodeau has played Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Meanwhile, former Celtic Evan Fournier, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Knicks because he said he wanted to play in the basketball mecca, has played just three games this season and his contract can be used as a trade chip. Fournier has a team option for next season.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.