Jakub Lauko knew he had to reinvent his game to find his place in the NHL, so he did just that

A third-round pick (No. 77) in the 2018 draft, the eager and effervescent kid from Czechia spoke optimistically on draft day about making the Bruins’ roster in short order and proving to one and all he should have been a first- or second-round pick. It was not hubris. It was the confident, refreshing, somewhat reconfirming talk of an 18-year-old counting down the seconds to liftoff, ready to rocket his way to stardom.

The NHL life comes at players fast. One day, like Lauko, they are teenagers with a thick mop of curls, their draft number in hand, their futures boundless. The days in the journey that await look like an infinite string of oysters, each filled with a black pearl the shape of a puck.

“When I was young,” said a smiling Jakub Lauko , age 23 and working on mysteries, figuring out the clues, “I got used to scoring goals, so . . . ”

What Lauko didn’t know then, and what he knows nearly six years later, is that success so often comes down to finding a fit. It appears he’s found it. With only 50-something games on his NHL career list, and with but six goals, he has reshaped his enthusiastic game into that of a speedy, bottom-six energy forward. He can forecheck. He can rattle the boards with frequent, solid hits. He can make his way as a critical support player.

As for goals, assists, and marquee standing, well . . .

“I kind of realized over the years that I am not as talented as the guys around me,” Lauko said the other day, following a workout on a trio that these days regularly puts him at left wing with Morgan Geekie at center and Trent Frederic at right wing. “So for me it was like making a change in how I play and how I want to play.”

As simple or basic as that might sound, such self-realizations can be tricky, elusive, sometimes impossible. The kids with speed and slick skills, frustrated when those oysters bear no pearls, often can’t recast their games and reset their career path. They stick around for a year or two, maybe sample life playing in Europe (see: Zach Senyshyn of the Wild Wings in Schwenningen, Germany) and by the age of 23, 25, 28, or maybe a little later, surrender their dream to a 9-to-5 life on dry land.

“I kind of realize, like, I cannot take Pasta’s place,” Lauko said, referring to David Pastrnak, he of 61 goals last season who is reporting this coming week to NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto. “Or I can’t take Marchy’s [Brad Marchand’s] place. They’re on a different skill level than me.”

What Lauko does bring, sometimes in big dollops, is abundant speed (right there with Jake DeBrusk) and the ability to hit consistently and with conviction. In recent wins over Colorado and Montreal, Lauko was the Bruins’ top hitter, collecting a total of 11 smacks. Prior to Saturday’s matinee in Philadelphia, he had 71 hits for the season, second on the team only to Frederic (84).

“Hey, I cannot pretend to be someone that I’m not,” said Lauko, recounting his moment of “self-realization” last season in Providence. “So it took me a longer time. I took a big look at my game and changed. I started at zero again and just changed it all the way.”

None of it comes with a guarantee, of course. Thursday night in Ottawa, Lauko was a scratch, coach Jim Montgomery opting to fill his left wing spot with Jesper Boqvist. The other side of recasting a life in the bottom six on most teams is that one of two spare forwards on the roster also have to be kept busy. They’re looking to find a fit, too.

Jakub Lauko has no issue with getting physical if it helps the Bruins. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Lauko, said Montgomery, is a “great example” of a player willing to change attitude “and change how hard they are to play against.” That switch, he added, often can be the key to “hatching” their career.

“There are only so many top-six players in the world,” mused Montgomery, who has two of the best in Marchand and Pastrnak. “Everybody’s a top-six player when they get to the NHL. And the guys that stay are the guys that are no longer top-six players and can adjust and become third- and fourth-line players. It doesn’t matter who you talk about, they were all leading scorers or go-to players, playing 18-20 minutes a night prior to getting here.”

Montgomery, a prolific scorer in his days with the powerhouse University of Maine Black Bears, experienced limited success as an NHL stick carrier. He finished with 122 career games and 34 points in the NHL during a pro career that lasted 12 seasons.

His first NHL games with the Blues, Montgomery recalled recently, were spent on a grind line with Basil McRae, who by then had played more than 500 games in the league. The points weren’t coming for Montgomery. He was 24 years old, just a year older than Lauko is today, and those early days were an immediate revelation for the former Maine star.

“It’s hard sometimes,” mused Montgomery, reflecting on the NHL reality that hits most players. “Like the best line ever, after a week of playing with [McRae], I’m like, ‘Man, this is a lot different — you know, in college, I played first power play.’ And he said, ‘I played first power play in junior, too.’ ”

Some 30 years later, Montgomery got a big laugh out of that memory.

“This league,” he said, “it humbles you.”

Or, for those like Lauko, who “got used to scoring goals” in his youth, it can become a master class in self-assessment and adaptation.

“It took me longer,” he said, “but I am just happy where I am right now.”

JUSTICE SOUGHT

NHLers believed to be accused

Flyers goalie Carter Hart was the most prominent of the four NHL players who early this past week abruptly requested indefinite leaves of absence from their teams, each presumably taking time to surrender to police in London, Ontario, on charges of alleged sexual assault dating back to June 2018.

The four NHLers, along with a fellow Canadian playing in Switzerland, widely are believed to be among those accused of an alleged sexual assault of a then-20-year-old woman in a London hotel, immediately following a gala that celebrated the Canadians’ gold medal win months earlier at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

The woman, previously identified in court papers as “E.M.”, eventually brought suit against Team Canada for $3.55 million Canadian, a case that was settled in May 2022, as reported then by TSN’s Rick Westhead.

The recent requests to surrender to police presumably will lead to a criminal trial of the five players, including Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the Devils, Dillon Dube (Flames), Alex Formenton (Ambri Priotta, Switzerland), and Hart. All of them played on that gold-medal team.

If found guilty in a Canadian court, they could be sentenced to jail. If found guilty, they also likely would be suspended, or perhaps banned from playing in the NHL.

The NHL, reported to have concluded its own investigation of the alleged incident, has not made public the findings, nor did it have anything to say about its players who were granted leaves of absence. The individual NHL teams had no statements beyond the granting of leaves. Ditto for the Swiss club.

Per myriad reports over the years, the woman in court papers initially accused multiple Team Canada players of assaulting her. In her complaint against Team Canada, she identified John Doe No. 1 of getting her drunk at a local bar and bringing her back to the hotel, where, while intoxicated, she engaged in sexual intercourse with him and then was assaulted by a number of his teammates.

Presuming this next phase makes it to court, E.M. will be subjected to taking the stand and testifying against the players, no doubt under withering, if not brutal, cross-examination by defense lawyers.

It is the prospect of the emotional duress of that process that deters many victims from moving ahead with such cases and ultimately seeing them through the judicial process. E.M. will be faced with five young men fighting to preserve their freedom, their livelihoods, and their names.

For all of us watching from the outside, whether tied directly or remotely to the hockey industry, whether ardent or casual hockey fans, it is left to play out as a painful and potentially disgusting she said/he said/they said.

In a business often framed by loyalty and rooting, wins and losses, this isn’t about teams or games or patriotism or hockey. It is solely about truth and justice. All feelings, hunches, and biases aside, the only thing to root for is that E.M. and the players have their rights protected, are granted due process, and are left to live with the truth.

ETC.

Regular season not what it used to be

The Bruins on Thursday night played their 48th game of the season and pocketed a 3-2 overtime win in Ottawa.

For 11 seasons, 1931-32 through 1941-42, the NHL’s regular season lasted only 48 games. The Original Six clubs generally began play in early November and the schedule lasted approximately 130 days, wrapping up around St. Patrick’s Day.

It was a solid decade-plus stretch for the Black and Gold. They won the Stanley Cup in 1939 and ‘41, the franchise’s second and third titles, going a combined 8-1 in the Cup Finals (wins over Toronto and Detroit, respectively).

Frank Brimsek, their only goalie to play in those two playoff seasons, finished 16-7-0 across four series and yielded only 12 goals in the nine Cup Final games.

Offensively, Bill Cowley led the way in the 1939 playoffs with 14 points in 12 games, and a 23-year-old Milt Schmidt paced the 1941 postseason run with 11 points in 11 games. Cowley also won the league’s regular-season scoring title in 1940-41 with 64 points, a scoring pace that in today’s 82-game regular season would deliver 109.

The Canadiens didn't show much fight, both figuratively and literally, in their visit to TD Garden. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Fightin’ words

You know the fight game has gone the way of leather skates and wood sticks in the NHL when the Canadiens come to town, suffer a humiliating 9-4 shellacking, and no one in a CH sweater even clears his throat or snorts as a means of objection.

Really? When the carnage reached, say, 7-4, the Bruins-Canadiens rivalry of old would have meant a minimum 2-3 fights on the ice. In the old Garden, the beefy “blue jacket” security thugs would have been dispatched to pull apart drunken, brawling fans in the stands.

“Did it surprise me?” said Montreal-born-and-bred Jim Montgomery, when your faithful puck chronicler asked him about it a couple of days later. “You know, you don’t, you’re right, it would have been a line brawl or something. The game has changed. That mentality isn’t the same. It’s about the next night. You know, I don’t have an intelligent answer for you.”

What did catch the Bruins coach’s attention that night: When Garden fans late in the game began chiding Habs players and fans with chants of “Olay! Olay! Olay!”, long a favorite rallying cry — both Forum and Bell Centre — among Montrealers.

“I thought that might get things going,” said Montgomery, chuckling.

In the old bucket-of-blood NHL, a coach had to be ever-mindful of his personnel when scores got similarly out of reach and insulting. If not careful, his star forward with three goals in that kind of blowout could end up prey of the losing team’s grim reaper.

“I don’t know necessarily if we’re built that way,” said Montgomery. “I don’t know necessarily if the Canadiens are built that way, or anybody, to be honest. I mean, [assistant coach] Joe Sacco said to me when they were introducing [Boston’s] ‘88 team, he said, ‘Look how many guys on that team could really fight.’ They had five guys that could fight and five others that were willing. The game’s changed, and in a lot of ways it has changed for the better. And I know there’s probably hockey purists that miss it, but I think there’s a lot who don’t. So the game’s changed.”

Loose pucks

Connecticut-born Adam Erne, long ago a USHL teammate of ex-Bruin Sean Kuraly, was enjoying his stay on the evolving powerhouse Edmonton roster (15 consecutive wins entering Saturday) until the Oilers offered safe harbor to veteran Corey Perry (whose off-ice transgression led him to being ditched by the Blackhawks). With Perry aboard, Erne was sent to AHL Bakersfield. Proven to be a reliable bottom-six pro with Tampa Bay and Detroit, Erne could offer added grind to a lot of clubs in the Original 32. Another example of how the salary cap restricts both player movement and roster aid. Back in the AHL, Erne is paid at a $250,000 rate. Perry slotted into the lineup for the same $775,000 Erne was making during his 23-game Edmonton stay . . . Less than 48 hours after that 9-4 drubbing at the Garden, the Canadiens summoned Arber Xhekaj from AHL Laval. A call for needed hustle and muscle. The menacing 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound defenseman was a bit of a surprise demotion in November after he strung together five games without a penalty . . . Ex-Boston University forward Nick Bonino, a two-time Cup winner in Pittsburgh (2016 and ‘17), on Thursday was waived by the Rangers. The 35-year-old, who has played for seven NHL teams, wasn’t contributing enough (45 games, 5 points) to justify a roster spot on a team that had won only three times in the last 10 games . . . The teetering Rangers, still atop the Metropolitan Division as the weekend began, summoned Jake Leschyshyn, a 24-year-old left-shot center, to fill Bonino’s roster spot. Jake’s father, Curtis Leschyshyn, was chosen No. 3 by the Nordiques in the 1988 draft and was a member of the Avalanche squad that won the Cup in 1996, less than a year after the franchise pulled up stakes in La Belle Province. The senior Leschyshyn finished out his NHL tour (1,033 games) with a three-plus-year run with Ottawa that he completed in 2003-04 . . . Brad Marchand, who connected for his fourth multigoal game this month on Wednesday vs. the Hurricanes, is scheduled to play his 1,000th regular-season game when the Lightning visit Boston Feb. 13 . . . Tenacious Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher went head-hunting Thursday night in Montreal and tagged a much bigger Adam Pelech as the Islanders defenseman moved the puck in the neutral zone. It was clearly a targeted elbow tucked under Pelech’s jaw, dropping him to the ice. The view here: Eight-game suspension, minimum. Instead, the whimsical if not capricious Department of Player Safety tagged him with only five. As noted here in the past, Gallagher is a real talent, one of the game’s top-producing irritants/agitators. Such nitwitted antics are dangerous and unnecessary, especially for a guy with his talent.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.