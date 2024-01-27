With stoicism and consistency, hockey coach Tom Resor crafted two legacies at Nobles

Nobles was impressive in a 6-1 nonleague victory. It was career victory No. 801 for the 65-year-old Resor, now in his 38th, and final, season as coach at the school, where he has pulled the rare combo of coaching both the boys’ and girls’ programs. (No. 800 came Wednesday in a 9-0 shutout of Independent School League foe Lawrence Academy).

During Saturday’s nonleague game against visiting St. Paul’s School, wearing a navy blue and white ‘Nobles’ Under Armour hat, Resor stood in the middle of the bench, pacing a step or two every few minutes, astutely monitoring every detail.

DEDHAM –– Tom Resor opened the door to the ice at the Omni Rink and clapped his black gloves three times, instructing his Nobles girls’ hockey team to “go get ‘em.”

Nobles girls’ hockey coach Tom Resor gives advice to Calleigh Brown on the bench. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

Under the tutelage of the New Canaan, Conn., native — who grew up playing on a backyard rink with his four older brothers, then played at Hotchkiss and Williams — the Bulldogs (16-0-1) have won the ISL each of the last 14 seasons and 20 times in the 23 years.

Resor coached Nobles’ boys’ team from 1986 to 2000, winning one league title. In 1991, he told his captains that if they won the annual Flood Marr tournament, they could cut his hair.

After beating Deerfield in the championship, the captains gave Resor a mohawk in front of the entire school.

Since 1986, Tom Resor has been a presence on the bench for either the Nobles' girls' or boys' team. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

His bond with former players runs deep. Alum Scott Hayes (’97), now the boys’ coach at Hopkinton, chatted with Resor between periods Saturday before his team’s game against Dedham.

In 2000, Resor shifted to the girls’ squad to coach his daughters, Nina and Carry. They played alongside his niece, Helen, on defense. The trio went on to play at Yale and Helen won a bronze medal at the 2006 Olympics with Team USA.

In a career full of memories and championships, Tom’s favorite was coaching his daughters.

“You coach your children, it’s just fun to see them do something that they love and be a part of that,” said Resor.

At a school assembly in 2003, Tom broke down into tears talking about Nina at the end of her senior season. Nina regards playing for her father as some of the happiest moments of her life.

“I knew how special it was to him,” said Nina.

On the 2023-24 squad, six of his seven seniors have already committed to play college hockey, and the seventh is undecided. There is no doubting their talent on the ice, as well as their grace and compete level. Resor, a man of few words, does not nitpick mistakes, focusing his ire on showboating or taking penalties that hurt the team.

Senior captain Sophia Levering will play at Yale. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

“All of us came here because we knew the legacy that Mr. Resor had, we knew the legacy of the program,” said senior captain Sophia Levering, who will play at Yale. “We had seen the Nobles helmets in a lot of our club games and those were the girls that were working the hardest, those were the girls that you wanted to be on a team with.”

“Sometimes at practice, you look up at the banners and you have to take a second to stop and think,” said senior captain Ainsley Gray, a Middlebury commit and the daughter of 1998 Olympics gold medalist A.J. Mleczko. “We’re all so lucky to be a part of this program and learn so much from him. Obviously, for all those titles the players have rotated, but the one thing that has stayed the same is Mr. Resor and that’s no accident. When you come here, you learn that consistent success is no accident.”

Tom Resor waits for his Nobles players to enter the rink before defeating St. Paul's School. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Steve Cedorchuk, who coached at Boston College from 1975-1994, has been on the Nobles staff for 19 years after initially planning to help out for three months when his daughter, Jenny, played.

“About a month in, I said I can’t leave,” said Cedorchuk. “The other thing about Tom is he’s a really great coach, but he’s a really good man. He’s a great father, a great husband, but he’s a good man. You want to be around a good man. For me, it’s a gift. It sounds crazy, but it’s like the god of hockey said ‘Cedo, I’m going to give you this at the end here.’ It just lasted longer than I thought.”

A former colleague and good friend with legendary coaches Herb Brooks, Jack Parker, and Jerry York, Cedorchuk puts Resor up there with the best coaches of all time.

“He’s right there with them — I’m absolutely positive of it,” said Cedorchuk. “In every way — he’s a tremendous competitor, X’s and O’s, how we practice. He’s right there.”

Nobles topped St. Paul's School, 6-1, on Saturday in Dedham. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The B

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.