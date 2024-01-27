In his final high school wrestling tournament, Bishop Fenwick’s Luke Connolly proved himself a champion

“It brings me a lot of joy,” Connolly said. “I don’t usually celebrate, but I got pretty excited for that one.”

That anticipation paid off at Greater Lowell Tech, as he pinned his way through the field to earn a 157-pound title and outstanding wrestler honors.

TYNGSBOROUGH — At the start of the season, Bishop Fenwick’s Luke Connolly circled the Vo-Tech state championships.

Connolly’s focus on the Vo-Tech state champions wasn’t because he lost in the finals last year. With the MIAA’s postseason ban of Bishop Fenwick, this was his last high school tournament.

“It was definitely bittersweet. I came into here knowing I have to try to win this, put it all out there,” Connolly said.

Advertisement

Connolly won the tournament as a 120-pound sophomore, but Shawsheen’s Sid Tildsley bumped up to face him last year, after Connolly pinned Tildsley in the regular season. He remains the only wrestler from New England to defeat Tildsley.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Luke has been a friend of mine since middle school,” said Tildsley, a junior. “Much love to Luke and a great career overall.”

Greater Lowell's Antoine Jackman was one of two outstanding wrestler honorees at the Vo-Tech State Championship. AJ Traub

• The other outstanding wrestler was 106-pound freshman Antoine Jackman, the lone champion from the hosting team.

“It was kind of amazing,” Jackman said. “I’ve never gotten an outstanding wrestler award before, so it was a great moment for me.”

• Shawsheen (325 points) repeated as large school champion. Though all-state champions Bray Carbone and James Tildsley were out due to injury, the team still placed 14 wrestlers, including five champions and eight finalists.

“We’ve never had this depth before,” said coach Doug Pratt. “Guys go out, get sick, whatever, we plug guys in and they do the job for us. That’s the competition that’s in our room, day in and day out.”

Shawsheen won a second straight Vo-Tech Large School State Championship. AJ Traub

Dante Graziano (113 pounds) and Dante Giusti (120) won by pin in the finals. Sid Tildsley bumped up from 138 — as he did last year — winning at 144 pounds. Seniors Jake Metcalf (175) and Ryan Murphy (190) turned close bouts into a championship pins.

Advertisement

“Me and Murph, we practice together and put a lot of work in,” Metcalf said. “To see it pay off in the finals of a tournament is one of the greatest feelings ever, seeing your hard work pay off in one moment.”

Metcalf gave up near-fall points, but turned a second-period reversal into a win by fall. Murphy turned an 8-8 match into a pin with 30 seconds to go.

“It was definitely a little worrisome,” Metcalf said. “You never like to [give up] back points, but I’d gone against him many times before and had the confidence that I can beat him.”

Tri-County captured the Small School title at the Vo-Tech State Championship. AJ Traub

• Tri-County (135 points) repeated as small school champion, with junior Jack Disharoon, a JV wrestler last year, winning at 215 pounds.

“We’re getting better every time we wrestle now,” Tri-County coach Steve LaPlante said. “We’re a fairly young, inexperienced team, but we’re not so inexperienced anymore.”

• It was tight between Taunton and Milford at the Hockomock League Championship, each with five champions and 11 placers. In the end, the Scarlet Hawks (233.5 points) inched ahead of Taunton (226.5).

Derek Marcolini (113 pounds), Robby Lyons (126), Mikey Boulanger (138), Aidan Baum (144), and Tony Pew (heavyweight) won championships for Milford.

Sharon was the only other team with multiple champions, including Ashmith Yeruva (106) as he earned his 100th win, but the team finished seventh.

Advertisement

• Methuen took third in its home tournament, with Vinny DeMaio (157 pounds) and Joey Bolduc (165) on the top podium step.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.