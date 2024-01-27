With birdie putt on final hole, rookie Matthieu Pavon becomes first Frenchman to win on PGA Tour

His final-round 3-under-par 69 put him at 13 under, one stroke better than Nicolai Hojgaard. Pavon was two shots ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who led after the second and third rounds, and Jake Knapp and Nate Lashley.

Pavon raised his arms in celebration and shouted before hugging his caddie after the putt rolled in as dusk began falling at the municipal course high above the Pacific Ocean. His only birdie on the back nine saved him from a playoff.

Matthieu Pavon made an 8-foot putt for a dramatic birdie on No. 18 at Torrey Pines South for a one-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday that made him the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour.

“I have no words. It is amazing,” the 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie said moments after the victory.

Pavon took the lead on the 12th hole, built the advantage to two strokes, then missed a 3-foot putt on the par-4 17th for a bogey that cut his lead to one stroke.

He appeared to be in trouble on the par-5, 541-yard 18th when his drive landed in a sand trap, about 4 inches from the front lip. His second shot went 103 yards into the left rough, which was high because of heavy rain Monday, with 145 yards to the hole. He responded with a brilliant third shot within 8 feet.

Pavon, who was born in Toulouse, was playing just his 11th PGA Tour event. He has one victory on the European Tour.

Pavon pulled into a tie for the lead with Jaeger with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. They stayed tied until the par-4 12th, when Pavon made a short par putt to take the lead while Jaeger missed his for bogey.

Pavon rolled a 34-foot putt just right on 14 that would have given him a three-stroke lead. He made a 24-foot par putt on 16 to stay two strokes ahead and pumped his fist.

LPGA — Hometown favorite Kelly Korda shot a 3-under 68 with an eagle-birdie finish to take a three-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton, Fla.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Bradenton Country Club, Korda rebounded with the late flurry after making consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 in 10-15-mile-per-hour wind with the temperature in the upper 70s.

“I’m actually kind of taken back with how much support I’ve been getting this week,” Korda said. “Being in Florida I always get a lot of support, but hometown, it’s crazy. I was born just in the hospital just down the road from here. It’s been nice seeing friends and family come out ... feeling the support.”

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner was 13 under.

“It’s a confidence boost knowing I can climb up the leaderboard and contend and stay in contention,” Korda said. “Definitely didn’t have the great start today.”

Coming off a victory in the Tournament of Champions, Lydia Ko was tied for second after a 69. Rockland native Megan Khang (66) and Ayaka Furue (69) also were 9 under.

“It was really windy,” said Ko, a victory short of entering the LPGA Hall of Fame. “It was almost as windy as the peak of the first day. It didn’t really die down until we were pretty much on the last hole.”

European — Thorbjorn Olesen will take a four-shot lead into the final day of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after shooting a 9-under 63 in the third round in the United Arab Emirates.

Olesen made 10 birdies to go with a lone bogey on the par-3 seventh hole to surge past fellow Dane Rasmus Hojgaard into a commanding lead on a 22-under total of 194.

Olesen shot a 62 on Friday but felt that Saturday’s round was even better.

“I hit a lot more fairways today, and that gave me the chance to be aggressive with the second shots. It was nice to find so many fairways. It was a great round again,” he said.

Hojgaard shared the overnight lead with Manuel Elvira but settled for a 68 to sit alone in second place, two shots ahead of Frederic Lacroix (66).

Elvira also shot 62 on Friday but followed it up with an uneven 72 that included 4 bogeys, 1 eagle, and 2 birdies to fall into a tie for seventh.

The tournament is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively.