Send in the clowns: Love them or hate them, downtown Boston’s new public art installations are a marketer’s dream

“Public art, it needs be said, is a hater’s game: Put big art installations out where people literally can’t avoid them, and watch the ‘everyone’s a critic’ adage lurch to life,” Whyte wrote. “That’s not to say there’s no right way to do it; just that there are countless wrong ways. And, friends, Boston’s WINTERACTIVE is one of those.”

What he didn’t expect is the art press to take the clowns, which are part of a temporary collection known as Winteractive , so seriously. Consider what Globe art critic Murray Whyte wrote last week:

Michael Nichols knew the clowns would generate buzz about downtown Boston during the winter doldrums. Some people would find the public art installation whimsical. Others would be creeped out.

Ouch.

It would be all so shattering except Nichols is neither an artist nor a curator. He is the president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. His mission: Bring more people into the city.

“I‘m a little tickled by the fact that we’ve had serious art press and serious art critic reviews,” said Nichols, on a recent walking tour of the 16-piece collection. “We are a business improvement district doing art!”

As a longtime business columnist, here’s my economic review: Bravo!

Winteractive, which launched Jan. 17 and runs through April 14, has turned into a marketer’s dream. The exhibit is on pace to log more than 100 media mentions, whether on the front page of the Globe, on local TV, or in a followup story about the Boston Fire Department having to remove a life-like sculpture of a fisherman perilously perched atop a three-story building.

A life-like sculpture of a fisherman dangling one-story high by the Macy’s sign in downtown Boston is part of a temporary public art collection called Winteractive. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The fisherman, by the way, is back, this time, dangling only one-story high by the Macy’s sign. Not far from him are a set of bikes, which light up and play music as you peddle, including the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” (Yes, it makes for a good mid-day workout.)

There’s a unicorn in a giant box on the corner of Washington and State streets, a whale made of steel in front of The Steps on Washington Street. There’s another slide on City Hall Plaza — shaped like a guitar, which plays Aerosmith’s “Dream On.”

We walked around on a frigid Monday afternoon, which is one of the quieter days since many work from home then. Still, during the hour-long tour, we ran into couple of dozen people stopping and taking pictures of not just the clowns, but also untitled pieces by artist Mark Jenkins, including his sculpture of a girl swinging high above Winter Street and the playful clothes line hanging over the Brattle Book Shop.

Nichols has only been in his role since October 2022, after serving as executive director of the Esplanade Association. The pandemic emptied out the downtown area, which encompasses the Theater District, Downtown Crossing, and the Financial District. The city and Nichols have been rolling out programs to help the area recover, and this year the Downtown BID — funded by businesses in the district — plans to spend just over $1 million on programming, including Winteractive and other events.

The good news: Foot traffic has grown steadily and topped 34.3 million pedestrians in 2023, nearly double what it was in 2020, according to BID statistics.

The bad news: It’s not nearly where it was before the pandemic in 2019 when foot traffic neared 60 million pedestrians.

Given that the hybrid workplace is likely here to stay, the district may never return to pre-pandemic foot traffic. But what might matter more is the spending of those who venture downtown. And if people open their wallets, that means shops, restaurants, and other businesses will want to keep moving into the downtown.

On the spending front, the numbers are more promising. Consider this: All retail spending in downtown Boston for the third quarter of 2023 — including clothing and restaurants — is down about 27 percent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the most recent research from the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

A set of bikes that light up and play music as you peddle are among the pieces on display in downtown Boston as part of a temporary public art collection called Winteractive. Pictured on the righthand bike is Jean Waterman of Canton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

That’s impressive given that foot traffic remains off by 42 percent since 2019. That makes sense when I think about my own spending habits. Since I’m not downtown every day, I am more likely to pack my schedule and concentrate my spending — buying coffee, getting lunch, and grabbing drinks when I am in town.

The empty storefronts are noticeable — just over 70, according to data from the BID. On days when few people are around, the downtown can take on a gritty, uneasy character, which has made some people feel less safe.

Nichols has heard concerns about crime but maintains that downtown is safe. One proof point: Businesses continue to open in the district. Ten more bars and restaurants are open downtown today than before the pandemic. More are on the way.

Other merchants opening this month and next include the first East Coast location of the immersive WNDR Museum, home goods store Flourish & Foundry, and Bold Skin Babe, a salon that caters to the Black and brown-skin tones.

I’m now thinking of bringing my kids on the weekend to check out the art and stop by High Street Place food hall to grab their favorite sandwich — the porchetta at Pennypacker’s. I told Nichols that February school vacation week could be an opportunity to re-introduce families to downtown. (Pro-tip: Free hot chocolate usually draws a crowd.)

Much of the art of Winteractive did come from somewhere else — specifically curators from Canada who have organized similar public art installations for two decades. Vincent Roy — co-executive director and artistic director of Exmuro — uses the French word “insolite” to describe the style of the collection as all at once “playful, “unusual,” and “a bit disturbing.”

“It’s like a line between ‘Wow, it’s beautiful,’ and ... ‘Oh, what happened?’ ” said Roy.

It is art with a purpose of getting people to look up from their cellphones, take in the moment, and spread the word to check out something new in the city.

High-brow it is not, but it could be part of the answer to downtown’s economic revival.

A guitar-shaped slide near City Hall Plaza is part of a temporary public art collection. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

