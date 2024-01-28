Andre, 15, enjoys being a leader

Andre, who describes himself as “awesome,” is a lovely 15-year-old. He is very empathetic and loves animals.

Andre plays basketball, makes music (especially rap), and enjoys showing off his skills.

He also loves to play PlayStation and to be outdoors.

Andre likes to make others laugh. He is very good with younger children and enjoys being a leader.

He does well in school with the support of an IEP. Andre is smart, enjoys reading, doing math, and liked participating in school online and with a tutor. He does well when he receives a lot of positive reinforcement.

Andre would love nothing more than to have a loving and devoted two-parent family of any constellation with or without other children in the home. Interested families should have the knowledge about the IEP process and the educational background to assist Andre with his education.

Interested families need to be firmly committed to providing appropriate ethnic and cultural role models and information with respect to his birth cultures which includes discussing racism and discrimination.

It is also important that interested families are willing to allow him to maintain contact with his birth family, as Andre describes them as important to him and they are important to maintaining a connection to his culture. Currently, he has phone contact with his sister and birthparents and likely once a month in-person visits.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.