Man rescued after falling through ice on river in northern New Hampshire, official says

The man, whose identity has not been released, was floating on his back and yelled out for help. A person walking their dog nearby heard him and alerted authorities, Brown said. By the time rescuers reached him, the man had been floating on his back for 20 to 30 minutes, Brown said.

The man was ice fishing just below the McIndoe Dam in Monroe, N.H., where officials responded about 12:45 p.m. to a report of a person who had broken through the ice, said Monroe Fire Chief Russell Brown.

A man was rescued after he fell through the ice on the Connecticut River in northwestern New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

“Fortunately, he didn’t struggle after falling through,” Brown said in a phone interview Sunday. “Someone heard his yelling and called 911. That’s really the only reason we’re not talking about someone who went through the ice and didn’t come back.”

The man was about 100 feet offshore, and a team of about a dozen rescuers worked to get him out of the river, Brown said. Two rescuers went out onto the thin ice with a kayak and were able to pull the man from the water by his shoulders, Brown said. Another 10 or so people onshore then helped pull the kayak back to the bank, where the man’s soaked winter coat was removed and he was wrapped in blankets.

Brown did not know the man’s age but described him as an “older guy.” He said the man was alert and talking following the rescue and was able to walk with some assistance to a waiting ambulance, which took him to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville for further evaluation.

Brown said the weather has been too warm this winter to safely venture out on the ice, even in northern New Hampshire.

“We’ve had probably less than a week of really cold weather, and people need to be aware that the ice is not thick and is not stable,” he said.

Brown credited the man for his awareness to float on his back after falling in, instead of fighting to climb back onto the ice.

“He saved his own life,” Brown said. “If he had struggled, this would have been a different story. He kept his head through the whole deal.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.