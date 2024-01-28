Newton teachers face Sunday night deadline to end strike as contract talks resume

The union announced Sunday morning it would hold an “urgent contract update” at 12:30 p.m. at the administrative building and another news conference Sunday evening.

The day’s bargaining session, which is being conducted with the participation of a mediator, resumed at the Newton Public Schools’ administrative offices.

Newton educators and the city’s School Committee returned to the bargaining table Sunday morning to try and forge a deal for a new contract — while the union faces a court-ordered deadline to end its strike so students can return to classes Monday.

The Newton educators union, which represents about 2,000 teachers, aides, and other school staff, walked off the job Jan. 19 after more than a year’s worth of talks failed to broker a new contract. The most recent agreement ended Aug. 31.

Advertisement

Union president Mike Zilles and other union members have said they would continue to walk picket lines until they reach an agreement on a new contract.

Ryan Normandin, a Newton South High School math and physics teacher, told reporters during a Saturday night press conference that educators want to return to school, but are stymied by proposals from school officials.

“It feels like they’re just focused on bean-counting,” Normandin said. “We’re focused on getting kids back to school.”

Newton’s nearly 12,000 public school students have missed six days of school since the strike began. Officials will decide whether to close schools Monday by 7:30 p.m., according to Julie McDonough, a school department spokesperson.

School Committee Chairman Chris Brezski and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who is a member of the committee, have repeatedly called for the union to end its strike and return to work as the negotiations continue.

On Sunday morning, the board and the mayor sent out separate messages pledging to work toward a deal and reopen schools on Monday.

Advertisement

City officials expect to hold a press conference later in the day Sunday.

“We have one goal today: Working with the NTA, to settle this contract and return our students to the classroom on Monday,” the School Committee said in a message.

The union has said it is seeking wage increases for classroom aides and behavioral therapists, cost of living increases for all of its members, a better family leave policy, and greater mental health support for students, including adding at least one social worker at all of Newton’s elementary and middle schools.

The School Committee said Friday the union’s proposals would cost $100.2 million over four years, while its own offering totals $45.4 million. School officials have said approving the union’s plan would mean laying off 60 workers within a year, and another 60 the next year.

Zilles and other union officials have said the city has the financial resources to increase spending on the city’s schools. In Newton, the average teacher earned about $93,000 in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the most recent state data.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, and the work stoppage by Newton’s educators is the state’s longest in decades. The Newton teachers union has already been fined $375,000 for continuing to strike, despite an order stop imposed by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher K. Barry-Smith.

On Friday, Barry-Smith ordered the union to end its strike by 8 p.m. Sunday, or it would face a fine of $50,000 for each day the union continues to walk picket lines. Union officials like Zilles have pledged to continue the strike despite the order and the fines.

Advertisement

Both sides have claimed the other has tried to slow negotiations.

Newton Superintendent Anna Nolin said in a court affidavit filed Friday the union has refused to negotiate on cost-of-living adjustments for its members since mid-December. She also described one session in which union negotiators walked out of a bargaining session after yelling at Brezski.

“On more than one occasion since the NTA’s strike started, Mr. Brezski asked Mr. Zilles to end the NTA’s strike and has offered to continue to engage in mediation daily and release the NTA’s Core bargaining team members from work during the work day for these mediation sessions,” Nolan said in the filing. “The NTA has refused these offers and stated that the NTA will not end the strike until the NTA’s demands have been met.”

Zilles, speaking at the Saturday night press conference, said the sides have made some progress that day, and were able to reach an agreement on language for a new family leave policy. But school negotiators sought increases in health care costs for members.

He also expressed frustration with both the School Committee and Fuller, and argued Fuller should invest more city funding into its public schools. That allocation to the schools hasn’t kept up with inflation, he said.

“The school budget, they’re supposed to be making do with about 7 percent less in real money than they had five years ago, with the needs far more acute than they’ve ever been,” Zilles said.

Advertisement

























John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.