Teenager shot in shoulder while confronting alleged thief in Claremont, N.H., authorities say

Arraignment information for Strickland was not available Sunday, and it was unclear whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.

Jared Strickland, 24, of Claremont, is charged with first degree assault, robbery, felony criminal mischief, felony theft, falsifying physical evidence, and receiving stolen property, according to a statement released by the Claremont Police Department. The shooting took place while Strickland was out on bail for previous charges, according to the statement.

A teenager is in stable but serious condition after he was allegedly shot in the shoulder early Sunday morning by a man stealing from a vehicle in Claremont, N.H., officials said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired near Front Street shortly before 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. Upon arrival, police found the victim, a teen whose identity has not been released, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, the statement said.

The shooting took place when the victim was walking to his car to go to work and allegedly saw Strickland attempting to steal something inside another vehicle, according to the statement. The victim confronted Strickland, and a “physical altercation” occurred, police said. During the altercation, Strickland allegedly fired multiple rounds from a stolen gun, one of which hit the victim in the shoulder, according to the statement.

The victim was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where he was “in stable but serious condition,” police said.

Responding officers launched an investigation and canvassed the neighborhood with a K-9 team, finding “numerous pieces of physical evidence, including the firearm that was used in the commission of the offense and a duffle bag containing numerous articles of stolen property” according to the statement.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators determined the alleged gunman’s path of escape and developed a physical description for him, police said. Within hours of the shooting, Strickland was found and placed under arrest, according to the statement.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional charges and/or arrests are likely, according to the statement. Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation can contact Detective Sergeant Trevor Dickerman of the Claremont Police Department at 603-542-7010 or the Claremont police anonymous tip line at 603-542-7026. No further information was immediately available.

