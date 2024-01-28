These Mass. schools announced closures, delays Monday as snow storm moves in

Some Massachusetts schools are announcing closures and delays for Monday as a storm is expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow in some parts of the state.
While some districts are canceling all classes Monday, others are delaying the start of the day by two hours but cautioned parents that a decision could be made early Monday to cancel school, depending on the storm’s intensity overnight.
Here is a partial list of Massachusetts schools that announced closures and delays for Monday:
Ashburnham Westminster School District — two-hour delay
Athol-Royalston Regional School District — two-hour delay
Advertisement
Clinton Public Schools – two-hour delay
Fitchburg Public Schools — closed
Gardner Public Schools — two-hour delay
Groton-Dunstable Regional School District — two-hour delay
Leicester Public Schools — two-hour delay
Leominster Public Schools — closed
Littleton Public Schools — two-hour delay
Narragansett Regional School District — two-hour delay
Nashoba Valley Technical School — two-hour delay
North Middlesex Regional School District — two-hour delay
Oxford Public Schools — two-hour delay
Quabbin Regional School District — two-hour delay
Quaboag Regional School District — two-hour delay
Wachusett Regional School District — two-hour delay
Webster Public Schools — two-hour delay
Winchendon Public Schools — closed
Worcester Public Schools — closed
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.