fb-pixelThese Mass. schools announced closures, delays Monday as snow storm moves in - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

These Mass. schools announced closures, delays Monday as snow storm moves in

By Nick Stoico Globe Staff,Updated January 28, 2024, 34 minutes ago
A pedestrian stopped to photograph a little snowman outside the Boston Public Library on Jan. 16.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Some Massachusetts schools are announcing closures and delays for Monday as a storm is expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow in some parts of the state.

While some districts are canceling all classes Monday, others are delaying the start of the day by two hours but cautioned parents that a decision could be made early Monday to cancel school, depending on the storm’s intensity overnight.

Here is a partial list of Massachusetts schools that announced closures and delays for Monday:

Ashburnham Westminster School District — two-hour delay

Athol-Royalston Regional School District — two-hour delay

Advertisement

Clinton Public Schools – two-hour delay

Fitchburg Public Schools — closed

Gardner Public Schools — two-hour delay

Groton-Dunstable Regional School District — two-hour delay

Leicester Public Schools — two-hour delay

Leominster Public Schools — closed

Littleton Public Schools — two-hour delay

Narragansett Regional School District — two-hour delay

Nashoba Valley Technical School — two-hour delay

North Middlesex Regional School District — two-hour delay

Oxford Public Schools — two-hour delay

Quabbin Regional School District — two-hour delay

Quaboag Regional School District — two-hour delay

Wachusett Regional School District — two-hour delay

Webster Public Schools — two-hour delay

Winchendon Public Schools — closed

Worcester Public Schools — closed

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today