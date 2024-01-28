Child sex images are booming online. Congress wants to know why.

Despite decades of efforts to crack down on sexual pictures and videos of children online, they’re more widely available now than ever, according to new data from the nonprofit tasked by the US government with tracking such material. John Shehan, head of the exploited children division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said reports of child sexual abuse material on online platforms grew from 32 million in 2022 to a record high of more than 36 million in 2023.

On Wednesday, a high-profile hearing will spotlight the issue as the CEOs of tech companies Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on their respective efforts to combat child sexual abuse material.

But decrying the problem may prove to be easier than solving it. The diffuse nature of the internet, legal questions around free speech and tech company liability, and the fact that 90 percent of reported abuse material is uploaded by people outside the United States all complicate efforts to rein it in.

Senators are convening the hearing as they look to build support for a suite of bills intended to expand protections for children online, including a measure that would allow victims of child sexual abuse to sue platforms that facilitate exploitation. But the proposals have faced pushback from tech lobbyists and some digital rights groups, who argue they would undermine privacy protections and force platforms to inadvertently take down lawful posts. Other measures focus on giving prosecutors more tools to go after those who spread the material.

Preventing the sexual exploitation of kids is one of the rare issues with the potential to unite Republicans and Democrats. Yet over the years, technology has outpaced attempts at regulation. From naked pictures of teens circulated without their consent to graphic videos of young children being sexually assaulted, the boom has been fueled by the ever-wider global availability of smartphones, surveillance devices, private messaging tools, and unmoderated online forums.

The dissemination of child sex images “has changed over the years, where it once was produced and exchanged in secretive online rings,” said Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer who specializes in sex crimes. “Now most kids have tools in the palm of their hands — i.e., their own phones — to produce it themselves.”

Increasingly, online predators take advantage of that by posing as a flirty peer on a social network or messaging app to entice teens to send compromising photos or videos of themselves. Then they use those as leverage to demand more graphic videos or money, a form of blackmail known as “sextortion.”

The human costs can be grave, with some victims being abducted, being forced into sex slavery, or killing themselves. Many others, Goldberg said, are emotionally scarred or live in fear of their images or videos being exposed to friends, parents, and the wider world. Sextortion schemes in particular, often targeting adolescent boys, have been linked to at least a dozen suicides, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children said last year.

Reports of online enticement, including sextortion, ballooned from 80,000 in 2022 to 186,000 in 2023, said Shehan of the center, which serves as a clearinghouse for reports of online sexual images from around the world. A growing number are being perpetrated by predators in West African countries, he noted, including Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria, the latter of which has long been a hotbed for online scams.

Even as enticement is on the rise, the majority of the material is still produced by abusers who have “legitimate access to children,” Shehan said, including “parents and guardians, relatives, babysitters, and neighbors.” While more than 90 percent of the material reported to the center is uploaded in countries outside the United States, the vast majority of it is found on, and reported by, US-based online platforms, including Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, Google, Snapchat, Discord, and TikTok.

“Globally, there aren’t enough investigators to do this work,” Shehan said, limiting the ability to track down and prosecute the perpetrators, especially overseas. At the same time, “many would argue we can’t just arrest our way out of these issues. It’s also on the tech companies that can better detect, remove, and prevent bad actors from being on these platforms.”

Those companies have faced increasing pressure to address the problem, whether by proactively monitoring for the images or altering the design of products that are especially conducive to it. In November, one US-based platform called Omegle that had become infamous as a hub for pedophiles shut down amid a string of lawsuits, including some filed by Goldberg’s firm. The app’s motto — “Talk to strangers!” — didn’t help its case.

Wednesday’s Senate hearing will test whether lawmakers can turn bipartisan agreement that the material is a problem into meaningful legislation, said Mary Anne Franks, professor at George Washington University Law School and president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative.

“No one is really out there advocating for the First Amendment rights of sexual predators,” she said. The difficulty lies in crafting laws that would compel tech companies to more proactively police their platforms without chilling a much wider range of legal online expression.

Even when the material is reported, the center doesn’t have the authority to investigate or prosecute the perpetrators. Instead, it serves as a clearinghouse, forwarding reports to the relevant law enforcement agencies. How they follow up can vary widely among jurisdictions, Shehan said.

Goldberg said specific types of features in online apps are especially attractive to child predators. In particular, she said, predators flock to apps that attract lots of children, give adult strangers a way to contact them, and allow camera access and private communication between users.

She argued that many companies know their apps’ designs facilitate child abuse but “refuse to fix it” because of laws that limit their liability. “The only way to pressure corporations to repair their products is to make them pay for their harms,” she said.

Politicians browbeating tech CEOs won’t help unless it’s backed up by laws that change the incentives their companies face, Franks agreed.

“You want to embarrass these companies. You want to highlight all these terrible things that have come to light,” she said. “But you’re not really changing the underlying structure.”