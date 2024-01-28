Man dies in Maine after rescuing 4-year-old son when both fell through ice at pond

CARMEL, Maine (AP) — A 51-year-old Carmel man died after rescuing his 4-year-old son when both plunged through the ice at a nearby pond Friday morning, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Kevin Howell and his son and were crossing a portion of Etna Pond when both broke through the ice at approximately 6:30 a.m., about a third of a mile from their house.

Howell was able to get his son out of the water and told him to get his mother, authorities said. The boy ran home and told his mother, who called 911 and rushed to help her husband, grabbing an anchor and rope on the way.