Why can’t voc-tech classes be integral to traditional high schools?

Several articles have appeared in the Globe recently about vocational-technical high schools in Massachusetts (“Admissions lotteries would harm vocational-technical schools,” Opinion, Jan. 19; “The demand is there for a boost in vocational-technical education,” Letters, Jan. 11). Given the overwhelming popularity of these schools, it seems to me that more traditional public high schools need to adjust their programming to match the clear desire for hands-on, practical learning at the high school level.

There are plenty of students who struggle in the traditional school setting and who will not be given the opportunity to attend a tech high school because of the current highly competitive nature of admissions. As a result, the likelihood that these students stay in high school and graduate becomes more uncertain. In order to meet the needs of all students, traditional high schools need to have a more outside-the-box approach and integrate classes and experiences that more closely mirror a vocational-technical education.