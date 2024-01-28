State’s highest court raps the knuckles of prosecutors on failure to disclose bad cops

He isn’t alone. “Other individuals in Springfield are also in peril,” his lawyers wrote in a 2021 court filing . “They confront prosecutions in which [Springfield Police Department] misconduct is not investigated and disclosed, but instead exploited or swept under the rug.”

One minute the then-29-year-old was out celebrating his new promotion, and the next he’s being accused of assault and firearms charges — charges that cost him 18 months behind bars and the job in which he had just received his promotion. Evidence contradicting the police account that should have been provided to Graham for his defense was withheld.

For Chris Graham, police misconduct in Springfield and the failure of prosecutors to disclose it is no theoretical issue.

Last week the state Supreme Judicial Court issued at least a partial solution to the injustice faced by Graham and dozens of others who were first victimized by a police department so notorious that it became the subject of the 2020 US Justice Department investigation for excessive use of force and routinely falsified reports. Then those defendants were further victimized by a district attorney’s office that has been too slow to disclose when a cop with a bad reputation is involved.

“Allowing a police officer to take the witness stand with knowledge of a prior determination as to the officer’s dishonesty and without making the necessary disclosures of this determination violates the ethical and legal duties of a prosecutor,” Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote for the court.

In addition to rapping the knuckles of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the court ordered the DA’s office to acquire and present to defense counsel more than 114,000 pages of previously undisclosed material gathered in the DOJ investigation.

The court pointed to the kind of exculpatory materials that should have been disclosed in Graham’s case. Graham, who is Black, became involved in an altercation in 2017 with an off-duty police officer, who is white.

“When on-duty officers from the department arrived at the scene Graham was arrested for, among other things, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm,” the SJC decision noted. “However, during the altercation, an unidentified 911 caller stated that the Black man involved did not have a gun.” After Graham filed a complaint against the arresting officers, Internal Affairs followed up with the 911 caller who reiterated that the only person with a gun that night was “a white guy.”

That report was never disclosed until well after Graham’s conviction.

The court noted that the Hampden County District Attorney’s office has made some reforms “in response to the litigation” already, including creating a new database of “law enforcement employees who have engaged in either criminal activity, deceitful behavior, or a pattern of discrimination.”

But it also ordered the DA to make further reforms on gathering and sharing with defense counsel the kind of information that might just avert the next preventable miscarriage of justice — including those unexplored contents of the DOJ investigation.

“Every underlying document has the potential to hold exculpatory value for a criminal defendant,” Gaziano wrote.

The decision also reprimanded the DA’s office for its “discretionary approach” to “disclosing adverse credibility determinations made about the department’s officer witnesses” as a violation of its duty to disclose. And that includes the DA’s practice of not revealing “instances of officer misconduct when the identity of the offending officer cannot be clearly proven.”

What the decision did not do was grant the “global remedy” the plaintiffs, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the Committee for Public Counsel Services, had sought — rather like the system-wide investigation that led to the dismissal of more than 20,000 convictions in the wake of the state drug lab scandal.

Instead, the court approved a “case-by-case adjudication,” which still elicited a less than enthusiastic statement from Gulluni, who said, “Given the outrageous claims and demands for relief with which the petitioners started, this outcome is one that we understand and from which we quickly will move on.”

The case-by-case approach is, of course, the long way ‘round. But the job of correcting past wrongs will be made somewhat easier if there aren’t more miscarriages of justice — like the Graham case — entering the legal pipeline.

And that will first take a commitment to clean up the Springfield Police Department, which has already disbanded the narcotics unit that was at the heart of the DOJ investigation and will soon be under the leadership of a new superintendent. The state-wide POST (Police Officer Standards and Training) Commission — now in receipt of some 400 complaints involving the department and actively engaged in decertifying the worst offenders — will also help in that regard.

Meanwhile the Hampden County DA’s office — having been schooled by the state’s highest court for its past failures to disclose the bad behavior of its police witnesses — would be well advised to consider not just its legal obligations but its moral ones as well. Helping to ruin the lives of innocent people isn’t what prosecutors should be doing.

