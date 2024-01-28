January storms nearly wiped out Maine’s lobster industry. Now comes the hard part.

“It just came up shockingly high,” said Allison Melvin, of Greenhead Lobster, who watched as the ocean surged several feet in what seemed like a matter of seconds, buckling a conveyer belt that normally extends from its wharf down to the dock below, inundating forklifts, and lifting a tractor trailer truck used for refrigeration.

The devastation felt by Maine’s lobster industry was an alarming warning that climate change is happening so fast, and with such seemingly cruel precision, that the scale of recovery may need to be greater than anyone had realized.

STONINGTON, Maine — When back-to-back storms hit in mid-January, almost nothing in this picture postcard of a New England harbor was spared. In the heart of the state’s iconic lobster industry, the docks and leggy piers that lent Stonington harbor its scenic charm were destroyed, and the infrastructure that supports a vital industry took a massive hit.

While the full toll has not yet been accounted, the damage along the Maine coast is widespread. In Hancock County, which includes Stonington and nearby Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, emergency managers report more than $10.2 million in damage to public infrastructure, which doesn’t include losses by property owners and small businesses such as Greenhead Lobster.

On Tuesday, Maine Governor Janet Mills said the state and lobster industry will need to recalibrate their rebuilding efforts so the new infrastructure can withstand even more severe storms and higher water.

“The ocean is warming, the sea is rising, the winds are wilder, and, perhaps even more importantly, we all know that more storms like these will follow,” Mills said at a special meeting of the state’s Climate Council, which advises the governor and legislature on ways to mitigate the climate crisis. “We have got to act now.”

Garrett Ulrich, with Isle au Haut boat services, walked through the foundation level of his business that was flooded and damaged by a recent storm in Stonington, Maine.

Since measurements began in 1912, the seas in the Gulf of Maine have risen about 7.5 inches, and roughly half of that has happened since the 1990s. Far more is on the way. Depending on how successful the world is at reeling in carbon emissions over the next few decades, the Gulf of Maine could see between 1.1 and 3.2 feet of sea level rise by mid-century, and between 3 and 9.3 feet by 2100, according to a 2020 report by the Maine Climate Council.

Travis Fifield, owner of Fifield Lobster, on his recently lifted dock at his business on Burnt Cove in Stonington, Maine.

Looking ahead, lobstermen and those working in coastal industries say they’re in a tough spot: They need to rebuild as quickly as possible, but in a way that ensures their harbors and workplaces can survive increasingly intense storms. In some cases, that will mean opting not to rebuild certain pieces of infrastructure. In others, it will mean rethinking the location, height, or materials used, to safeguard against the rising seas. It will surely be costly, and may require new regulations and permitting processes.

Since 1947, only six other tidal events have been recorded with such extreme tides, according to Hannah Baranes, a coastal scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. The most recent one was in 2010, but the others occurred decades earlier — largely before climate change had dramatically raised ocean levels, and so were not as damaging as this January.

In recent months, the seas in the gulf have been at extraordinarily high levels. In addition to the long-term average increase of 7.5 inches, there’s some fluctuation from year to year, Baranes said. In 2023, gulf waters were up another 3 or so inches on top of that.

In this thriving port, a three-hour drive north of Portland, lobstermen are working feverishly to address the existential threat that climate change poses to their industry. Travis Fifield, a 39-year-old fourth generation lobsterman, spent $400,000 over the past several years updating his operations, including replacing a wharf with one 14 inches higher off the water because the old one was flooding regularly and he knew climate change would just increase his risk.

“We could have built it 3 feet higher and it still wouldn’t have been enough,” Fifield said, walking along the now-damaged wharf.

He’s glad he made those investments, though. “We’re open for business and it’s repairable — more than I could’ve said if we hadn’t rebuilt,” said Fifield. “Resilient doesn’t mean we don’t get beat up a little.”

Like so many others, Fifield is now waiting to find out just how severe the damage is, since there aren’t many engineers available to make that assessment, and there is great need for them up and down the coast.

Damage to docks and structures along the coast of Stonington, Maine.

The community is already looking to local groups like the Island Institute — which supports coastal communities in Maine — for small grants, while hoping for a federal disaster declaration that could free up government funds, and turning to their banks to finance the massive repairs that are needed.

The state Department of Environmental Protection and the Legislature are working on a bill that would lift some permitting red tape to allow piers to be built at higher elevations, in hopes of expediting the rebuilding in a resilient way.

Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings has been collecting reports of damage and helping those affected by the storm figure out where to start looking for aid. She’s also been working on climate resiliency issues for years, including how to make the causeway that connects Stonington to the mainland resilient against higher seas and stronger storms. During the storms earlier this month, it was entirely underwater.

“You don’t want to overbuild, but you don’t want to underbuild either,” she said over breakfast at Stonecutters Kitchen, the only restaurant in town that was open on a recent day, since the storm inundated the kitchen of another spot down the street.

Linda Nelson, the town’s economic and community development director, said one silver lining of the storm was it showed the town how it can better plan. Stonington was poised to start work on a $1.3 million causeway in an area that’s been flooding during high tides. Now officials realize just how much worse the flooding can get.

“It’s making us rethink the engineering plans that we were about to go ahead with,” Nelson said.

Hugh Reynolds, owner of Greenhead Lobster, a major wholesaler and distributor in Stonington, said he’s rethinking, too. The storm took out buildings and infrastructure at several of his properties.

“We want to rebuild,” he said. “But what the hell do you rebuild? And how do you rebuild?”

Most immediately, he needs to get his properties functional before the primary lobster season begins in late spring. But he also needs to think about what to invest in, and how.

A view from the office of Greenhead Lobster captures some of the flood damage.

Slips at one of his locations, where dozens of boats could dock, were washed away and scattered along the shore in the storm. His staff collected the pieces, like a scavenger hunt, but he won’t rebuild them because he knows now that they would likely wash away in the next massive storm. His operation — which services about 100 boats at the height of the season — needs to be back by spring. And it needs to be resilient.

That means building infrastructure with an understanding that sometimes it will be flooded.

All that takes money. Most of the businesses in Stonington didn’t have flood insurance, and it’s not clear it would have helped, since coverage is usually for inside a building, not the extensive infrastructure outside. And regular insurance doesn’t cover an “act of God” such as a massive storm — even if, as Nelson says, “Clearly I think we had a hand in helping God.”

Along Maine’s shore, time is of the essence. Right now, not many boats are out fishing. Come spring, that will change.

Reynolds, of Greenhead, said that while operations might not look like they did before the storm, he expects to see things moving forward. “Don’t underestimate the resiliency of the Maine lobstermen,” he said. “They’re used to adversity — adversity is just part of the game.”

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com.