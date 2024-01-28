Alex Formenton first 2018 Team Canada player to turn himself in for alleged sexual assault case

“Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” Brown said in a statement sent by email to the AP.

Formenton’s legal team confirmed to The Associated Press that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge or charges Formenton was facing.

Former NHL player Alex Formenton turned himself in to police Sunday in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 World Junior team.

Brown did not respond to a follow-up message seeking further details.

Advertisement

Five players from Canada’s 2018 gold medal-winning team have taken a leave of absence over the past week from their current clubs amid a report that five members of that team had been asked to surrender to London police to face sexual assault charges.

That included Formenton, a former Ottawa Senators player who’s now in Europe. His Swiss team, HC Ambri-Piotta, said he was granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons and was allowed to return home to Canada.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames also went on leave in recent days.

London Police have scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to address the situation and declined to comment further. Reached Sunday, a spokesperson said police “will provide all updates at our press conference.”

Formenton, 24, played 109 games for the Senators from the 2017-18 season through 2021-22 before his contract was not renewed and he went overseas.

A message sent Sunday to a lawyer representing Hart was not immediately returned. Messages sent over the past week to the agents of all the players on leave also were not returned.

Advertisement

London police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that gold medal-winning team at a gala. The NHL opened its own investigation in 2022 and has pledged to make those findings public.