Boys’ hockey: Kevin Murphy stands tall, backstops Marshfield to 1-0 win over Arlington in Ed Burns Coffee Pot tourney

Murphy made 17 saves to earn his sixth shutout of the season as sixth-seeded Marshfield took down No. 3 Arlington, 1-0, in the first round of Peter Doherty Division play in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament, in a matchup of the two previous tournament champions at Burns Arena in Arlington.

Late in the third period Sunday, Murphy showed off his talent.

Marshfield senior goaltender Kevin Murphy faced a relatively light workload through the first two periods as his teammates controlled the play up the ice.

“They’re a great hockey club; they have [that many] wins for a reason and they play some great competition,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly. “Our kids really rose to the occasion today, from Murphy on out.

“Murphy had to make some big saves in the third period, a couple of back door plays — even with a second left, we lost a guy on the 6-on-5. He stood tall. He didn’t face a ton in the first two [periods], but he stood up in the third.”

Murphy’s best save came with under a minute left, stonewalling Arlington sophomore standout Nolan Russell on the backdoor with a sprawling right-pad save.

Junior Sammy Holte broke the deadlock with 5:07 to play, banging home a rebound on the doorstep for his seventh goal of the season. Senior captain Tommy Carroll turned on the jets and created separation with a strong wide drive, got a backhand on net, and Holte served as Johnny-on-the-spot for the Rams (12-2-1).

“I’m glad he got rewarded,” said Connolly. “Tommy did so many things all game long; he was unbelievable.”

Franklin 6, Hingham 4 — Falling into an early two-goal deficit in the first period, the Panthers (8-6-0) battled back to outlast the Harbormen. The Panthers all-senior captain first line of Dylan McEvoy, Ben Paterson, and Anthony Lampasona combined to record five goals in a stellar performance.

“We just had to be in the top division,” said Franklin coach Chris Spillane. “Anyone can beat anyone any given night, I think that’s evident tonight.

“That’s a good win for us; we’ll take it,” Spillane added. “Our team speed was visible after the first 10 minutes, we started getting our skating going. Our first line, they can skate and move the puck with anyone, and that was evident tonight.”

Reading 2, Canton 1 — Senior captain Cam Fahey netted the winner with just over three minutes remaining, lifting the Rockets (9-3-0) to a win despite being outshot by a 36-15 margin. Senior captain Chris Hanifan starred, making 35 saves and controlling rebounds well to mitigate second chance opportunities.

“Chris is pretty consistently good every night,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “He’s one of the best goalies in the state, so we’re lucky to have him. The longer it went, we started getting more opportunities.”

After Colin Blake struck for the Bulldogs (11-3-1), junior Liam Hansen picked a defenseman’s pocket and cruised up ice for a shorthanded breakaway goal to tie the game.

Tewksbury 3, Winchester 0 — Senior assistant captain Jeremy Insogna scored the winner midway through the second period, one-timing a bouncing puck in the right circle off the left post and in as the Redmen (10-1-0) gutted out a victory with a complete effort.

Sophomore Michael Macauda tallied an insurance goal, freshman Kevin Andriolo potted an empty-netter, and sophomore netminder Owen Sovie posted the shutout.

Norwood 2, Weymouth 1 — Andrew Gillis scored on a bar-down backhander at 8:36 of the third period, enough for the Mustangs (9-1-1) to win their Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament debut over the Wildcats (5-6-1) in a Brinn Division contest at Canton Ice House.

“We know there’s great teams in this tournament, but we know we have the capability to win it,” Gillis said.

TJ Martin scored on the power play to give Norwood a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Weymouth tied it on Will Buccella’s tally at 9:26 of the second. The Wildcats very nearly tied the game as the clock expired in regulation, but officials ruled no goal by a split second on a bid from Alex Stockton.

The meeting between Norwood and Weymouth was their first since the Mustangs departed the Bay State Conference after the 2017-18 season.

Walpole 4, Wellesley 3 — Trailing by two goals with just over 5 minutes remaining, Mike Bisceglia and Zach Donohue scored to tie it before Owen McKenna won it for the Timberwolves (3-7-1) with 1:24 remaining to stun the top-seeded Raiders in the opening round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot–Brinn Division at Canton Ice House.

“Hopefully it can give us some confidence that we can win close games,” Walpole coach Ron Dowd said.

Bisceglia also scored earlier in the game against the Raiders (9-3-2).

Belmont 5, Framingham 1 — Sean Noone scored twice and Liam Guilderson, Michael Rowan and Adam Bauer lit the lamp once each for the Marauders (6-6-1) to advance past the Flyers (5-7-1) in opening round play of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot–Brinn Division at Canton Ice House.

Noah Albright had the lone goal for Framingham, which at the time sliced its deficit to 2-1 at 8:13 of the first, before Belmont got two back to end the period.

Braintree 3, Chelmsford 0 — Andrew Gaffney, Matt Ryan and Sean Canavan scored for the 20th-ranked Wamps (6-5-1) in an opening round win over the Lions (2-9-1) in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot–Brinn Division at Canton Ice House. Amir Cullinane turned aside all 17 shots to earn the shutout.

In other MIAA hockey action:

Bedford 2, Dracut/Tyngsborough 1 — Sophomore Alex Frost and junior Drew Siwik scored in the second period to lead the Buccaneers (11-1-2, 7-0-1) to a MVC/DCL III victory at the Tsongas Center in Lowell. Junior Luke Teta scored in the third period for Dracut/Tyngsboro (9-3-1, 4-3-1).

Marblehead 4, Medford 2 — Sophomore Avin Rodovsky (2 goals, 2 assists) and junior Kyle Hart (goal, 2 assists) led the Magicians (6-8) to the nonleague win at Rockett Arena.

Jake Levin reported from Canton. Lenny Rowe also contributed.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.