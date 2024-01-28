Central Catholic gymnastics reaching new heights with record-setting scores

“Everyone knew we were really good last year, and we came into this season wanting to build on that,” said senior captain Riley Salerno .

In its surge to a third-place finish at the 2023 MIAA championship, the Central Catholic gymnastics team consistently scored in the mid-to-high 140s, capped with a 147.350 mark in the final.

With defending champion Masconomet and runner-up Danvers returning the majority of their lineups, Central coach Heather Fusco knew her squad had to start scoring higher to be in contention.

On Jan. 21, the Raiders scored a school-record 150.2 points against Merrimack Valley Conference rival Andover. Three days later against Haverhill, Central hit 151.25. On Sunday afternoon, it was 151.350 against Methuen. The scores represent the three highest in the state this season.

How has Central Catholic (7-0) registered marks that have been hit only once or twice prior in Massachusetts high school gymnastics?

Central added three newcomers, and “our returners all came back stronger,” said Salerno, who competes all-around for the Raiders and is a Level 10 club gymnast for Yellow Jackets Gymnastics in Danvers.

One newcomer, junior Sophie Tressler, competes at Level 10 with Salerno at Yellow Jackets. Her family recently moved to the area from northern California, where she attended West Valley Gymnastics, a powerhouse that produced two-time Olympian Amy Chow and several current NCAA Division 1 gymnasts. Another new face, freshman Zinnia Hopkinson, put up a leading 39.1 all-around Sunday.

In Tressler, Central Catholic has a gymnast with elite skills and high performance quality. So far, she has regularly scored 9.6 to 9.8 on vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise. On uneven bars, she is competing a Maloney bail connection, a sequence not often seen in high school gymnastics. Her Yurchenko layout vault also is competitive with the state’s best.

Tressler has a fair amount of club gymnastics experience, but Central Catholic marks the first time she has ever competed at the high school level.

“It is a completely new experience,” said Tressler. “It has been so fun. All the support from my teammates has been amazing.”

Salerno said she and Tressler relish the opportunity to compete on their high school team because of that camaraderie.

“It provides a balance,” said Salerno. “In high school gymnastics, your individual performance isn’t stressed as much. It is all about the team. There is a team aspect to club meets, but it is much more in high school.”

As a leader, Salerno is “focusing on making sure everyone feels included, even if they are in the lineup or not.”

Tenacious and dedicated, Salerno is back competing after two elbow surgeries. Inspired, she has worked with Boston Children’s Hospital and the nonprofit Gymnastics Medicine, and will attend University of South Carolina to study exercise science.

“I’m proud of the growth I’ve had in my own gymnastics and as a leader,” said Salerno. “I’m also proud of how good of a team we’ve become mentally and physically.”

With the North sectional meet next month, the Raiders are focused on defending their title against a deep field that will likely include high-scoring Masconomet, Danvers, and North Andover.

“We have so many amazing gymnasts on our team,” said Tressler. “I know we can keep hitting our routines.”

Sophie Tressler has bolstered Central Catholic with elite skills and high performance quality. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

In the South, Mansfield soaring

Mansfield has emerged as one of the top teams for next month’s South sectional.

The 7-0 Hornets have scored in the 140s six times this season, headlined by a season-high 144.45 on Jan. 17 against King Philip.

Juniors Andrew Znoj and Bridget Boni have pushed Mansfield to new levels. Znoj is capable of scoring 9.7 on vault and 9.6 on floor exercise.

“Andrew and Bridget have been really setting the tone this year,” said Mansfield coach Lauren Dunn. “Andrew is brand new to the team and gave up his club gymnastics career to be part of the team. He enjoys the team aspect. He really thrives on being counted on by his peers.”

Boni, unable to compete last year because of a back injury, won the all-around (35.8) in a tri-meet against previously-undefeated Oliver Ames on Wednesday.

“Having her back is like a breath of fresh air,” said Dunn.

Boni and senior Maddie Morris are the team’s top two all-around competitors. In addition, freshman Ava Redding is consistently scoring in the 9.4 range on uneven bars and balance beam, while sophomore Sophie Moore is scoring in that range on vault.

“This particular team is special because of its depth and ability to rise to the occasion and compete,” said Dunn. “Learning to compete under pressure and stay calm and focused in pressure situations is a skill that really just comes with experience, and this particular group just has that.”

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.