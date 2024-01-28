It’s Chiefs vs. 49ers in the Super Bowl because the Ravens and Lions don’t know how to win

But their appearances in Super Bowl LVIII are a testament to their abilities to execute in clutch moments. The Chiefs and 49ers clearly know how to win. The Ravens and Lions do not.

It’s kind of a tired matchup. These teams played in a Super Bowl four years ago. The Chiefs will be playing in the big game for the fourth time in five years. Chiefs-49ers was probably the most popular preseason Super Bowl pick. We know all about these teams.

The Chiefs and 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl, and pardon anyone outside of Kansas City and San Francisco for not being thrilled about it.

Baltimore and Lamar Jackson fortified every negative narrative in Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. They were the best team in the regular season (13-4), but again came up short in the playoffs — the second time in five years they had the No. 1 seed but didn’t reach the Super Bowl.

Jackson may win his second MVP next week, but he ended another season with postseason disappointment, moving to 2-4 in the playoffs. Jackson also had a chance to prove that he can play from behind, but fell to 0-10 career when trailing by at least 8 points at halftime.

Out west, Detroit turned into the same old Lions after halftime of the NFC Championship game, letting a 24-7 lead slip into 34-31 defeat. Playing in the franchise’s first conference championship game in 32 years, the Lions lost their nerve in the third quarter. Coach Dan Campbell made two fourth-down decisions that backfired and cost crucial points. Receivers started dropping easy passes. Fluke plays went against them, like a deep ball that bounced off a defender’s helmet and resulted in a 51-yard play for the 49ers. The defense gave up nearly 300 yards in the second half.

The Ravens and the Lions would have been better stories for the Super Bowl. Jackson is the most exciting player in the NFL. The Lions and their rabid fan base were ready to overtake Las Vegas with the team’s first Super Bowl appearance.

Instead, it’s the Chiefs and 49ers. Again. It’s not the most exciting matchup, but their names will be plastered on the marquee because they know how to win when it counts.

▪ It’s not fair to pin the Ravens’ loss entirely on Jackson, because it certainly was a team-wide meltdown. The enormity of the game — the first AFC Championship game played in Baltimore in the team’s 28-year history — seemed to get several Ravens in a funk. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t get his players ready to play.

Rookie receiver Zay Flowers committed a gut-wrenching mistake in the fourth quarter, reaching the ball out at the goal line and losing a fumble that changed the entire course of the game. Three defenders lost their cool and committed personal fouls. So did Flowers, getting hit with a taunting penalty and later suffering a cut on his hand after slamming the bench.

Their No. 1 scoring defense also forgot to cover Travis Kelce, who caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. And it fell apart at the end, first getting caught with 12 men on the field, then allowing a game-clinching, 32-yard reception to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

But the loss goes on Jackson, who completed just 20 of 37 passes for 272 yards while taking four sacks. Jackson and the Ravens couldn’t capitalize on their defense shutting out the Chiefs in the second half. While Flowers’s fumble changed the game, Jackson’s interception in the end zone with 6:45 left all but sealed it.

▪ Simply remarkable that the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl again. They never played like the NFL’s best team all season, wore their frustrations openly, and looked dead when they lost to the Raiders in Week 16 to drop to 9-6.

But there is nothing fluky about the postseason run, in which they held the high-powered Dolphins to 7 points, then beat the No. 2-seeded Bills and No. 1-seeded Ravens on the road. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick made four Super Bowls in five years from 2014-18. Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid have matched their greatness.

The 2023 Chiefs are reminiscent of the 2018 Patriots, another team that unexpectedly put everything together in the playoffs and won the Super Bowl. Both teams had excellent defenses that kept their teams competitive until their Hall of Fame quarterbacks figured things out.

▪ Brock Purdy has answered every question the last two weeks, particularly the criticism that he only plays well from ahead. He pulled off his first fourth-quarter comeback of the season last week with the win over Green Bay. Then Purdy came back from 17 points down at halftime Sunday, the largest second-half comeback in conference championship history. Purdy was 7 for 15 passing for 93 yards and an interception in the first half, and 13 of 16 for 174 yards and a touchdown in the second half as the 49ers scored points on all five possessions.

▪ Interesting to note that the analytics didn’t hate Campbell’s widely criticized decisions on fourth down. Both the fourth and 2 when up 24-10, and the fourth and 3 when down 27-24, were rated as “medium go for it” by the computers.

Campbell probably should have played it safer on the first one, in which a 46-yard field goal would have put the Lions up by three scores, 27-10. It’s possible Campbell didn’t feel confident in kicker Michael Badgley, who only started kicking this season in Week 15.

And, in Campbell’s defense, it’s also easy to play the result instead of judging the decision. Campbell was the most aggressive coach in the NFL on fourth down this year, and it played a part in the Lions reaching the NFC Championship game in the first place. His aggressiveness just backfired at the worst possible time.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.