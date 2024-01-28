Joe Houston is the latest Patriots assistant coach to find a new job elsewhere

Houston, a former kicker at USC, has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots.

Joe Houston, an assistant special teams coach, is set to become the special teams coach at the University of Florida, according to a team source.

“Houston does a great job working with all the specialists and also working with the core guys as well,” Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord told reporters in October. “I always think it’s a special opportunity when you have a guy that’s done it before, felt the ball off his foot, kicked the ball off his foot. It’s a guy that can really talk about how it’s feeling where you’re hitting the ball.

Advertisement

“Joe is a great resource for those guys,” he added. “He does a great job with them, talking to them, keeping their minds right. And just talking about, ‘Hey, well, you know where’d it hit here, was our [operation] time, were we smooth? Were you tight? Were you crouched over? You see the ball through,’ just all the technique things. Using those bunch of words that those guys like to hear that they know. So he does a great job.”

Houston is one of multiple assistants who have departed Foxborough for college since the start of the offseason, a group that includes offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (Ohio State) and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas (Syracuse).

While Achord is still listed as special teams coach, the Patriots have reportedly connected with several names for the job moving forward, including Thomas McGaughey, Marquise Williams, and Jeremy Springer.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.