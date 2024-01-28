Joe Mazzulla’s reluctance to praise opponents, Daniel Theis’s new chance, and five other Celtics nuggets

Regardless, it sometimes seems as if Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla would rather chew on month-old bread than answer questions about non-Celtics. When he walked into the interview room after the Jan. 17 win over the Spurs , he even made a request for no questions about San Antonio wunderkind Victor Wembanyama. Maybe he was joking a bit, maybe he wasn’t.

▪ It’s common for NBA coaches to be asked and subsequently gush about their opponents. The quotes are usually boilerplate, but sometimes they provide interesting perspectives.

Shaking my notebook and seeing what falls out as the Celtics try to regain their TD Garden rhythm following consecutive home losses…

Anyway, his stance is unique. I asked him about it in Miami last week.

“It’s the most annoying thing of all time,” Mazzulla said, smiling. “I’ve got 17 players you could ask about over here.”

Mazzulla responds similarly when questioned about the trades and transactions of other teams. Even though it’s a shift from the norm, his reasoning seemed logical.

“It may come off as rude, but at the end of the day I don’t care about that stuff, because I love the team that we have and there’s nothing I feel like we need,” Mazzulla said. “We have who we have and everybody’s playing the right way. So to worry about what’s going on around the league takes away from the credibility of our team and helping them get better.”

▪ Former Celtics center Daniel Theis had perhaps his best game in two seasons Saturday, when he made 8 of 9 shots and registered 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and a steal in the Clippers’ 115-96 romp at TD Garden.

Theis missed half of last season with a knee injury and was used sparingly by the Pacers after returning. This year, he fell out of coach Rick Carlisle’s rotation before agreeing to a buyout in November. He signed with the Clippers and is thrilled about this opportunity.

“It’s been great,” Theis said. “I’m grateful to just be out there again. To go from not playing for almost a year to playing every night again and playing next to four future Hall of Famers and trying to compete for a championship has been great. I’m enjoying every moment.”

Theis said that after a tough year he rediscovered his joy for the game during Germany’s World Cup title run last summer. He wanted to build on that momentum and was relieved he got the chance with the Clippers.

“It’s been pretty similar to the years I was [in Boston],” said Theis, who played 257 games over parts of five seasons with the Celtics. “And, obviously, winning makes everything so much easier. It’s fun when you compete every night and go into games to win every game. It’s not like, ‘Oh, let’s see what happens.’”

Theis has been impressed by the development of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and has maintained a connection to both. Theis was part of the large contingent of current and former Celtics who attended guard Marcus Smart’s wedding last summer, and he exchanged text messages with Tatum last Thursday, when the forward was named an All-Star Game starter.

“Hopefully we’re going to see each other later in the season as well,” Theis said, referring to the NBA Finals.

▪ I recently caught up with former Celtics assistant Damon Stoudamire, who coaches Georgia Tech. Stoudamire, who was the lone coach on Mazzulla’s staff last season with extensive NBA experience, said Mazzulla appears more comfortable and confident. That is one of the reasons he is extremely bullish on these Celtics.

“I love Joe,” Stoudamire said. “I just think Joe is one of the best dudes ever. I cheer for him. I haven’t said it out loud, but I think Boston is going to win the championship. I just don’t know how they can’t. I’ve watched everything, and I love their team.”

▪ Celtics guard Payton Pritchard turned 26 on Sunday. When Tatum does the same on March 3, Boston will no longer have a regular rotation player who is 25 or younger.

▪ The All-Star reserves, which are chosen by the coaches, will be announced Thursday. The Celtics are in a unique position, because Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White all have good cases, but none has been dominant enough to make the choice obvious.

Porzingis has unlocked so much at both ends for the Celtics and is the biggest reason they’ve appeared to take a leap this season, but could be held back because he’s missed 13 games. White has the team’s best net rating by several points but doesn’t have the name recognition or portfolio usually required. The guess here is that Brown gets the nod due to his star power. His offensive numbers have dipped a bit, but he has improved as a defender and cut down on his turnovers.

▪ A culinary update: When the Celtics returned to Toronto to face the Raptors Jan. 15, Oshae Brissett’s grandmother again prepared the team’s entire postgame spread, a Jamaican-themed meal consisting of foods such as oxtail and curry goat. The locker room was silent, because just about everyone was eating.

▪ Prior to Saturday’s game, Celtics center Neemias Queta, who is from Lisbon, chatted with Francisco Duarte, Portugal’s Ambassador to the United States.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.