Lakers 145, Warriors 144 (2 OT)

LeBron James outduels Stephen Curry with a triple-double as Lakers take double-OT thriller

By Janie McCauley Associated Press,Updated January 28, 2024, 1 hour ago
LeBron James (left, No. 23) of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry (right, No. 30) of the Golden State Warriors share a moment of levity on the court during their double-overtime battle on Saturday night in San Francisco.Ezra Shaw/Getty

SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144 on Saturday night.

Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and made another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s.

D’Angelo Russell connected from deep with 53 seconds left in the second OT and also hit another earlier in the period after also coming up clutch late in regulation on the way to 28 points.

James scored 12 points in the two OT periods and recorded his third triple-double of the season and 110th of his career. Davis added 29 points and 13 rebounds.



