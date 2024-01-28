Billerica’s Nyrah Joseph turns past failure into Athlete of the Meet success at Small School Coaches Invite

Two weeks after a false start in the preliminary heats of the Northeast Invitational, Joseph regrouped Sunday at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational for Small Schools. She produced her best two runs of the season and won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds at the Reggie Lewis Center.

It took the lowest of the lows for Billerica junior Nyrah Joseph to find the results she was looking for.

“The last invitationals I went to, I false started, and I did ball my eyes out,” she said. “I was just making sure that didn’t happen today and I would get a really good seeding. I feel like everything that happened that day I false started helped me be better today.”

She entered with the fastest seed time of 8.59, and matched that in the preliminary round, and shaved a couple hundredths of a second off in the final for the victory, with Middleborough’s Isabel Wheeler second (8.60).

“I hope I stay under 8.5, but I’m hoping for 8.4 or lower, but we’ll see,” Joseph said of her aspirations moving forward.

By adding a sixth in the high jump and running a leg of the 4x400 relay that placed fourth, she earned overall athlete of the meet.

Norton senior Jillian Strynar had a strong showing by winning the 55 dash in 7.23, after qualifying in 7.15, and came back to place third in the 300 (41.17; a personal best) and anchored the third-place 4x200 relay.

Dennis-Yarmouth junior Breanna Braham came from the penultimate heat to win the 300 in 41.00, 1.40 seconds better than her previous best. It meant the fantastic finish between Marlborough senior Ava VanBuskirk and Strynar, in which VanBuskirk held off Strynar’s closing kick by one hundredth of a second, was for second place.

“I had the mind-set to break 42 today and give it my all,” Braham said. “Try my best to go out as strong as possible and maintain and give it my all at the end.”

Ila Zollo of Walpole set her personal best in the 2-mile by 10.10 seconds, taking home the top spot in 11:16.77, and ran a leg of the winning 4x800 relay that finished in 10:04.98.

Ludlow senior Elena Chaplin earned outstanding female field athlete of the meet by winning the shot put in 39 feet, 10½ inches, more than 4½ feet better than the rest of the field.

In the boys’ 1,000 meters, Tyler Medeiros of Dartmouth caught Old Rochester’s Tyler Young, who led nearly start-to-finish, with feet to go before the finish line to win in 2:32.52, eight hundredths of a second ahead of Young.

“I do better when I have to chase someone,” Medeiros said.

Joe Cook of Southeastern earned the outstanding runner of the meet by winning the 55 hurdles in 7.68, setting a school record.

“I was nervous. I knew who I was going up against, but I just stayed confident and pushed as hard as I could,” said Cook, who edged Owen Viera of Greater New Bedford by three hundredths of a second in the final after qualifying second in 7.81, three hundredths behind Viera.

Stoughton’s Alex Huynh earned the outstanding field athlete of the meet with second place finishes in both the high jump (6-4) and long jump (22-0).

Setting the top times in the state so far this season were Billerica’s Ryan Leslie (2-mile, 9:22.87), Somerset Berkley’s Camden Rose (300, 34.90) and Mansfield’s Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. (long jump, 22-11¼).

The top runner of the meet for the boys was Worcester Tech’s Michael Gyimah, who was second in both the 55 dash (6.54) and 300 (35.42), and also ran a leg of the second-place 4x200 (1:32.44).

MSTCA Hall

Midway through Sunday’s Invitational, the association inducted five new members into its Hall of Fame: Billy Harrington (Swampscott, 1986 graduate), Heather Grimshaw (Seekonk, 1988), Alicia Porro (Norwell, 1990), John Russell (St. John’s Prep, 1993), and Christine Moschella (Hopkinton, 2001).

Harrington was a two-time divisional state champion in cross-country and an All-State and New England champion in the 2-mile before earning 12 varsity letters at Penn, helping the Quakers to a Big Five championship.

Grimshaw was outstanding in the 800, 1,000, and 4x400 relay in addition to cross-country during her time at Seekonk, and captained the BC cross-country team in 1992, which reached the NCAA championship for the first time in school history.

Thibault was a four-time state champion and 16-time divisional champion, and held the school record in the 200, 400 hurdles and 4x400 relay. She went to Penn State, and her triple jump of 42 feet, 2½ inches still ranks in the top 10.

As a senior, Russell was the Division 1, All-State, and New England champion in the 2-mile, and was also part of the cross-country team that won the All-State meet with 33 points, a record that still remains. He went on to star at Wake Forest, and in 2002 was named to the ACC’s 50th anniversary cross-country team.

Moschella recorded nine All-State and six New England victories, and was a six-time All-Scholastic while competing for the Hillers, finishing with personal-bests of 24.90 in the 200 and 55.47 in the 400. She was a five-time All-American at Stanford and was part of the 4x400 relay that set a school record of 3:29.39 that still stands.