Dani Nugent preps for nationals with hard-earned 1-0 win at Phillips Andover girls’ wrestling tournament

In a 1-0 victory, the two-time national prep champion from Phillips Andover managed to stay on top of Quitt, an all-state champion who had earned a statement win at the Eastern States Classic two weeks ago. Her victory in the 136-146-pound weight class merited her first Outstanding Wrestler honor.

The two are acquainted through training and also as athletes on the state’s Fargo wrestling team.

Dani Nugent expected a tough match against Ashland senior Nora Quitt in the finals of the annual Phillips Andover girls’ wrestling tournament.

“I’m really grateful for this match; it’s great preparation for prep nationals,” Nugent said. “Going into that tournament knowing I can win close matches is going to be really beneficial.”

Nugent earned an escape point in the second period, and spent all of the third keeping Quitt from scoring one of her own. She could not turn Quitt, but held the position for the victory after pinning her first two foes.

The junior from Boxford is putting together a great season, adding Sunday’s win to a 14-1 record against boys. After having surgery on her right knee each of the past two summers, she is on her way to finally showing what she can do over a full season. PA coach Kassie Bateman called her a “game-changer.”

“It’s a lot of relief to actually see my hard work go onto the mat,” Nugent said. “Last year I only had like six matches all season. That was really frustrating to not be able to perform.”

Suhaila Cotton (107-112-pound weight class) and Eleanor DeHoog (188-234) also won titles representing the home team. Phillips Andover won its third straight championship, which is becoming a tougher feat as the tournament field grows in size and skill.

“We love winning, but we also love seeing how women’s wrestling is growing across New England,” said Bateman, who founded the tournament. “The quality of the tournament is getting better.”

Winners:

100-106 — Maddie Morse (St. Paul’s)

107-112 — Suhaila Cotton (Phillips Andover)

111-114 — Kennedie Davis (Bridgewater-Raynham)

114-120 — Maddy Li (Andover)

117-124 — Calli Gilchrist (Choate Rosemary Hall)

120-128 — Sara McLaughlin (Choate Rosemary Hall)

129-135 — Anjue Lang (Latin Academy)

136-146 — Dani Nugent (Phillips Andover)

145-152 — Xavia Banigan (Governor’s Academy)

152-160 — Meghan Wiebe (Sharon)

159-173 — Emma Leonido (Hanover)

162-176 — Kiia Huovinen (West Nottingham Academy)

188-234 — Eleanor DeHoog (Phillips Academy)

