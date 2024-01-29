‘The worst food anywhere’: J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is no fan of the restaurants in his hometown of Amherst

J Mascis is among those who find the Pioneer Valley’s culinary options unpalatable. The Dinosaur Jr. frontman, who’s been making the media rounds to promote his new solo album, “ What Do We Do Now ,” is not, like so many others who live in the area these days, a transplant. Mascis, who’s 58, grew up in Amherst and still lives there, so he knows what he’s talking about.

The Pioneer Valley is known for many things, including five colleges (UMass, Amherst, Smith, Mount Holyoke, and Hampshire,) the Emily Dickinson Museum , and bountiful farms. But a thriving restaurant scene has never been on the menu. Indeed, for all the hype about its vaunted quality of life , the Valley is not a bastion of fine dining, or even, if you ask many longtime residents, adequate dining.

Appearing on the new episode of the “How Long Gone” podcast, the famously laconic Mascis is downright chatty with hosts Chris Black and Jason Stewart. (If you haven’t listened, they’re a couple of aesthetes whose shtick is only occasionally annoying.) After riffing on golf, skiing, streetwear, and J’s favorite color — purple — Black and Stewart asked Mascis if Amherst (the h is silent, guys) has any decent restaurants.

“There’s not one good restaurant,” he replied. “It’s a vortex for food.”

“There’s not one faux nice restaurant that feels like a country club?” Black asked.

“Of course there are restaurants, but they’re all horrible,” Mascis said. “We have the people who would go to a (good) restaurant, if there was one. It’s weird. I’ve traveled everywhere and this is the worst food anywhere pretty much.”

What Amherst could really use, Mascis said, is a decent Thai or Vietnamese restaurant. But J said his favorite food — surprising considering he lives two hours from the ocean — is a lobster roll.

“Are you a mayonnaise or butter guy?” asked Black.

“I’ll take butter if that’s an option, for sure,” Mascis said.

Here then is the Globe’s list of the best lobster rolls in New England. None can be found west of Interstate 495.

