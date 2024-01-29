New England’s Noah Kahan reveals his Grammy Awards special guest: his mom

“I’m bringing my mom,” Kahan told King. “When I was a little kid, my mom would say, ‘When we go to the Grammys, you have to take me there.’”

Kahan stopped by “CBS Mornings” on Monday to chat about his plans for the ceremony with host Gayle King. The Vermont native revealed that a special guest will walk the red carpet with him this weekend: his mom.

Stick season transforms into award season for Noah Kahan this weekend, as the New England singer-songwriter is nominated for best new artist at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“She’s going to get styled up, we’re going to go to the red carpet,” he added. “I’m going to drive her home. It’s going to be an awesome night.”

Advertisement

In order to manifest good vibes around the Grammy nomination, Kahan admitted to King that he wouldn’t let anybody talk to him for a year about the possibility of winning the award.

“I didn’t want to curse it or jinx it,” Kahan said. “I didn’t let like even my mom or my managers. I just didn’t want to talk about it at all.”

Of course, that all changed when he finally earned the nomination for best new artist in November. A video of Kahan’s emotional reaction to the nod earned a lot of buzz online, with the musician noting that the viral moment was the first day he let himself “really want it.”

Kahan also revealed that he’s been dreaming about winning a Grammy (and practicing his acceptance speech) since he was a boy.

“When I was falling asleep I would practice my Grammy’s speech when I was a little kid,” Kahan said.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.