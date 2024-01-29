This week’s TV: ‘Capote vs. the Swans,’ Donald Glover’s new series, and the end of ‘Curb’

Yup, the 12th and final season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” premieres Sunday at 10:05 p.m., after the fourth episode of “True Detective.” The season will include a number of guest stars, some new and some returning, such as Tracey Ullman, Vince Vaughn, Sean Hayes, and Dan Levy. There will be 10 episodes in all, the last of which will run on April 7.

Now it’s time to say goodbye to La and all his “friends.” C-U-R (See you on Sunday), B-Y-O (Why? Because he hates you), U-R-E-N-T-H-U-S-I-A-S-M.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert's look at the week ahead in television

The last moments in this preview for the final season lead me to wonder if the finale is going to mimic the “Seinfeld” finale, as Larry faces judgment — though not in a courtroom. We see him defending himself in an office, saying “I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people and yet had to be among them.” Maybe it’s a take on Albert Brooks’s “Defending Your Life,” about a man in the afterlife having his life assessed in “Judgment City”?

To mark the end of “Curb,” series costars Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman have announced that they will be doing a rewatch podcast, beginning Feb. 1 on all major podcast platforms. Called “The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm,” it will feature the pair going back to the first episode, and it will continue long after the TV series has ended. Podcast guests will include Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and Bob Odenkirk.

Tom Hollander as Truman Capote in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," premiering Wednesday on FX. PARI DUKOVIC

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. I am super excited about “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,” which comes to FX on Wednesday at 10 p.m. It’s from Ryan Murphy, and it’s the second installment of his anthology series “Feud” (season one was about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford). Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote, who surrounded himself with elite socialites in New York, then betrayed them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, including their darkest secrets. I’m not allowed by FX to review the show until Wednesday, so I can’t officially tell you that Hollander is phenomenal. (Preview here.) The swans include Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). The cast also includes Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Russell Tovey, and the late Treat Williams (as William S. Paley).

2. Was it, as the title says, “The Greatest Night in Pop”? This Netflix documentary goes inside the recording session of “We Are the World,” the (much parodied) charity single that was released in 1985 and sold more than 20 million copies. From Bao Nguyen, the film — preview here — looks back at the night that more than 40 of music’s biggest stars — already in L.A. for the American Music Awards — headed to a studio to record the song. There’s never-before-seen footage, along with interviews with some of the performers, including Bruce Springsteen, Lionel Richie, Huey Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, and Kenny Loggins. It premieres Monday.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," premiering Friday on Amazon. David Lee/Associated Press

3. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are the leads in a series adaptation of the 2005 movie “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Glover — the show’s co-creator — and Erskine play strangers who work for the same spy agency, which offers them a life of wealth and travel if they’ll participate in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. (Preview here.) Initially, Erskine’s role belonged to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, but she left the project because of creative differences. Also in the impressive cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Parker Posey. It premieres Friday on Amazon.

4. On Tuesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2, in advance of the Donald Trump trial scheduled for March, “Frontline” is premiering a full-length documentary called “Democracy on Trial.” Directed by Michael Kirk, it looks into all aspects of the federal conspiracy and obstruction case against the former president stemming from his 2020 election loss. (Preview here.) “If he wins the election,” conservative columnist David French says in the film, “he can just order the DOJ to drop the case entirely. So he has an enormous personal incentive to win the presidency just to get himself out of legal jeopardy.”

5. The biographical anthology series “Genius” returns for its fourth season on Thursday. This time, the scripted series will explore the formative years, the accomplishments, and the dueling philosophies of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. (he was B.B. King in “Elvis”), and Malcolm X, played by Aaron Pierre from “The Underground Railroad.” The eight-part series, which premieres Thursday on National Geographic (at 9 p.m.), Hulu, and Disney+, also brings in their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson). (Preview here).

6. We’re all hungering for another awards show, after the Emmys and the Golden Globes, right? Relax. The Grammy Awards are due Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+, which should help us make it to the upcoming SAG Awards, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the Oscars. The Grammy performers include the just-announced Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Billy Joel, and U2. Nominees (full list here) include SZA, Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Rodrigo, and Eilish. For the fourth year in a row, Trevor Noah will host.

CHANNEL SURFING

“Kings From Queens: The Run-DMC Story” A three-episode docuseries about the rap group. Peacock, Thursday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.