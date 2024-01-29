Amazon abandons plan to purchase Bedford-based iRobot; Roomba maker cuts 350 jobs

Shares of iRobot dropped 17 percent to $14 per share in premarket trading after the announcement. The stock price had already plummeted 56 percent in the past month amid rumors that regulators might block the combination.

iRobot also announced it was cutting 31 percent of its workforce, or 350 people. Chief executive and cofounder Colin Angle also stepped down and was replaced on an interim basis by chief legal officer Glen Weinstein.

Retail giant Amazon has given up on its proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of Bedford-based consumer robot maker iRobot, in the face of opposition from European antitrust regulators.

Outgoing CEO Angle said iRobot would persevere on its own. The company’s sales dropped 25 percent in 2023 to $891 million, the company said. Amazon will pay iRobot a $94 million termination fee.

Advertisement

”The termination of the agreement with Amazon is disappointing, but iRobot now turns toward the future with a focus and commitment to continue building thoughtful robots and intelligent home innovations,” Angle said in a statement.

“We’re disappointed that Amazon’s acquisition of iRobot could not proceed,” said Amazon general counsel David Zapolsky in a statement issued by the two companies on Monday morning. “This outcome will deny consumers faster innovation and more competitive prices, which we’re confident would have made their lives easier and more enjoyable.”

Amazon agreed to acquire iRobot in August of 2022. But the deal came under fire from regulators. In November of last year, EU regulators expressed fears that Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, could undermine rival robot vacuum cleaners by steering customers to iRobot products and making it more difficult to shop for competing machines.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal first reported that European regulators told Amazon that they would block the proposed deal.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab. Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.