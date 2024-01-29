Economic conditions are nearly ideal as Fed moves closer to cutting interest rates

It’s a lock that policy makers will keep rates where they are for now. But chair Jerome Powell’s news conference on Wednesday will be scrutinized for clues on when rates might begin to fall.

When Federal Reserve officials assemble this week to discuss their next move on interest rates, they’ll have fresh evidence the economy remains on course for a “soft landing” — snuffing out excess inflation while dodging a sharp downturn.

Recap: Government reports released last week were upbeat. They showed:

New data on job openings, consumer confidence, and employment costs will be released while Fed officials are meeting.

Why it matters: Since July the central bank has kept its benchmark lending rate in the range of 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent, the highest in more than 16 years. The pause followed a rapid run-up that started in March 2022 to rein in soaring consumer prices.

With inflation in retreat and the economy on solid ground, the Fed is under little pressure to begin loosening credit immediately. Instead, officials will wait until there’s no doubt inflation is headed back to their 2 percent target.

“Expectations remain that the Fed will be discussing ‘when’ — not ‘if’ — to initiate its rate-cutting cycle,” Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, told Bloomberg.

The view from Wall Street: Stocks have rallied in anticipation of the Fed lowering rates. The S&P 500 has gained nearly 19 percent since its recent low at the end of October.

Initially there was hope that the Fed would make its first move at its March 24 meeting. But the odds are far stronger for a quarter-point reduction coming at the May 1 gathering. The pivot could be delayed longer if the Fed believes the economy is running too hot.

The view from Main Street: Americans’ economic optimism, which took a hit when inflation was rampant, is rebounding. Consumer sentiment has surged by 29 percent over the past two months, according to a widely followed University of Michigan survey. That’s the biggest two-month increase since 1991, when a recession was ending.

Inflation relief: Consumers are increasingly confident that inflation is retreating and their income prospects are brightening, according to Joanne Hsu, the University of Michigan’s director of consumer surveys.

Falling energy prices are a big reason for the change of heart. The average price of a gallon of gas has dropped 12 percent over the past year, according to AAA. Natural gas prices are down by a similar amount.

Overall prices are rising, but at a slower pace than before .

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — rose 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the smallest year-over-year bump since March 2021. Using a six-month annualized average, so-called core PCE increased 1.9 percent last month.

“The great inflation of 2021/22 is over and that’s it,” Arindrajit Dube, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said on Twitter/X.

To be sure: While inflation is moving closer to the Fed’s target, prices are sharply higher than in February 2021, the first month in which the rise in core PCE exceeded 2 percent since 2012.

A sampling: New car and truck prices are up 21 percent, while tools and equipment for residential use are 22 percent more expensive. Prices on cereal and bakery goods are up 24 percent. Eggs cost 30 percent more. And airfares have increased 51 percent.

Average hourly earnings for private sector workers climbed 14 percent from February 2021 to December 2023. That matches the increase in the core PCE index. In other words, wage gains have been zeroed out by inflation.

Final thought: Economic conditions are almost ideal. Unemployment has stayed below 4 percent for nearly two years. The S&P 500, which has climbed during 12 of the past 13 weeks, is just a few points off the record high set on Thursday.

Investors have so far shrugged off the violence in the Middle East. But on Sunday the United States said militants supported by Iran killed three service members and wounded 25 others in a drone attack in Jordan. They were the first American combat deaths since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

“We will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” President Biden said.

A widening regional war that draws in American troops wouldn’t necessarily derail the US economy or financial markets — unless there is a sharp, sustained spike in oil prices.

But it’s a scenario that will no doubt weigh on Fed officials this week.

