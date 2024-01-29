New report shows diversity efforts in Mass. tech sector sliding backwards

The trade group last week released its newest assessment of the Massachusetts tech economy, showing overall tech employment and job openings rising in recent years, through 2022. But the percentage of non-whites in that workforce? It’s down to the lowest level in the five-year period that labor market analytics firm Lightcast analyzed on MassTLC’s behalf.

As Sara Fraim begins her second year as chief executive of the Mass Technology Leadership Council, she has at least two tasks ahead of her: figure out why the state’s tech sector is becoming less diverse, and how to change the trend to get it back on track.

About 76 percent of the state’s nearly 500,000 tech workers in 2022 were white, compared to nearly 70 percent of the overall population of Massachusetts. Nearly 13 percent were Asian, considerably more than the statewide population of 8 percent. Meanwhile, the shares of the tech workforce that were Black and Hispanic were 4 percent and 5 percent, respectively — less than half of statewide levels.

Despite the industry’s growth, the number of non-white tech workers fell by 5 percent from 2018 levels, to 93,400, per Lightcast’s data, while the number of white tech workers grew by nearly 20 percent over that five-year period, to 401,200.

In the tech sector, the report concluded, the people who thrive the most are typically white, male, and highly educated.

The report doesn’t offer much of an explanation for the significant reversal. But Fraim has a few ideas. She said tech companies and industry groups became more intentional about diversifying in 2018 and 2019, the start of the time period covered by this report. Efforts accelerated in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd prompted a national reckoning on race.

But the sector’s intentionality seems to fading amid economic headwinds, Fraim said. Budget cuts have led some firms to curb spending on diversity programs, including by reducing the executives and other staffers in charge of hiring and promoting people of color and women.

What’s next? Fraim wants MassTLC to increase the pace of its “Board Ready Bootcamps,” which provide professional development skills to people of color, perhaps by finding new funding sources to reduce the costs for individuals who participate.

Maybe more importantly, Fraim’s going to get the word out. Companies are starting to get complacent, and the tech sector is sliding backwards.

“We’re going to continue to make noise,” Fraim said. “When there’s a lot of noise, people will stop and look.”

Rahsaan Hall, president of the Urban League of Massachusetts, has some ideas as well, like increasing corporate and government support for building talent pipelines among underserved communities. (The Urban League is among the local nonprofits that offer coding certificate programs for people without college degrees.) Promoting investments in science, technology and math classes at the high school and college level can also help.

“Someone once told me: ‘Don’t see this issues like this as a problem. See them as an opportunity,’ ” Hall said. “See them as an opportunity. This creates a lot of opportunities.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.