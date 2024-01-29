Could Mass General Brigham be a savior amid the Steward Health Care financial mess?

The concept of MGB as a savior is an interesting twist for an institution that has faced criticism over its market power and high prices. MGB is more than twice the size of the state’s next biggest hospital group, Beth Israel Lahey Health. That doesn’t mean MGB has money to spare: Staffing shortages and reimbursement shortfalls have weighed on the entire industry, prompting even mighty MGB to post a modest operating loss in the past fiscal year. And MGB faces the same capacity issues as its smaller rivals, with flagship Mass. General’s emergency department pushed to its limit .

As Steward Health Care’s hospitals in Massachusetts face an uncertain future, the talk around town has focused on a potential white knight with the resources to help: Mass General Brigham.

But with an annual budget of nearly $20 billion, MGB has the size and clout to help prevent what could become a full-blown crisis should some or all of Steward’s eight acute-care hospitals in the state end up closing. Could MGB absorb one or a few of them — St. Elizabeth’s in Brighton, for example, or the under-construction Norwood Hospital? Sure. But would it? That’s a tough one to answer, for MGB or any other would-be rescuer, because of these distressed hospitals’ tangled web of finances.

MGB declined to comment, but there are many known factors in play. Executives at nonprofit hospital operators prefer to own their real estate; rent payments add pressure to the already slim margins. But Steward, when it was owned by private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management, reached a deal in 2016 to sell its local real estate to Alabama-based Medical Properties Trust. And in 2022, MPT sold half of its stake in the Massachusetts hospital properties to yet another investor, a fund controlled by Macquarie Asset Management of Australia. MPT now claims Steward owes at least $50 million in unpaid rent, making the real estate trust likely Steward’s biggest creditor, in a long line of them.

Dallas-based Steward’s failure to pay bills on time could mean a potential buyer would have to wade through liens and other legal liabilities. It’s a big mess, though maybe a bankruptcy — or a forced receivership, if approved by the Legislature — could help clean it up. State regulators have less authority over these hospitals because they are part of a for-profit company, as opposed to the nonprofit institutions that dominate this market, and Steward has been dodging their efforts to get a look at its finances for years.

St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The payer mix also remains a red flag. Steward hospitals serve a relatively high number of lower-income patients who rely on the state’s Medicaid program, which typically provides lower reimbursement rates than private insurance. That makes them less appealing to potential acquirers.

Then there are antitrust questions. Massachusetts regulators have thwarted expansion efforts by MGB in recent years, rejecting a proposed acquisition of South Shore Hospital and, more recently, plans for three outpatient complexes in the suburbs. The stated fear: MGB (formerly Partners) had grown too big, and its cost for health care too high. The Healey administration doesn’t have a ton of extra money to bump up Medicaid payments, but it could perhaps be more accommodating to expansion if it helps MGB make a deal work financially.

On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey declined to comment on the role MGB, or any other big health care institution, should play in this saga; she said she’s still waiting for Steward to present a formal plan to the state.

Meanwhile, Senator Cindy Friedman, who heads the Legislature’s health care financing committee, said the situation will “take all of us working together” to ensure a positive outcome for patients. House Majority Leader Mike Moran, whose district includes St. Elizabeth’s, echoed those concerns: In any deal with MGB, or anyone else, he said, patients should get first priority.

Prioritizing patients. It’s a simple but important mission that seems to have been forgotten by the bean counters and investors who sliced and diced Steward up over the years, and brought a linchpin of the region’s health care system to the breaking point.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.