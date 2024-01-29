Psychedelics supporters include some big names from Boston’s tech scene ballot question

The biggest donor last year, with a gift of $1 million, was California-based All One God Faith Inc., aka Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, led by psychedelics advocate David Bronner.

In a year-end report filed last week, the Massachusetts for Mental Health Options committee disclosed that it raised $3.9 million in 2023, and spent nearly all of it. Most of the money went to The Outreach Team, a grassroots organizing and signature collecting firm based in Ithaca, N.Y., to help get the psychedelics question on the statewide ballot for November 2024.

The biggest donor so far in a campaign to legalize plant-based psychedelics in Massachusetts happens to be a California soap company. But there are several local tech executives contributing to the cause as well.

Advertisement

Some big names in the Boston area tech sector also contributed. They include Flipside Crypto CEO David Balter ($200,000), PillPack cofounder Elliot Cohen ($200,000), Pillar VC general partner Sarah Hodges ($50,000), ButcherBox chief executive Mike Salguero ($200,000, through his firm, Salguero Holdings), and HubSpot chief technology officer Dharmesh Shah ($600,000).

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

From Cohen’s perspective, psychedelics treatment can help patients who are poorly served by the traditional medical system, or left out of it altogether. Cohen moved to Utah just over a year ago, but still feels a strong connection to Massachusetts and wanted to help the campaign. He said he became interested in the impacts of psychedelics after leaving Amazon in 2022, and he considers this cause as his primary philanthropic focus. (Amazon had bought PillPack, an online pharmacy then based in Somerville, in 2018.) He’s particularly impressed with how psychedelics can provide patients’ brains with a “moment of plasticity” to help see a trauma or depressive episode in a new light.

“I really do think this might be a massive shift in how mental health gets delivered in this country,” Cohen said. “Not just how it gets delivered, but how impactful it is.”

Advertisement

Balter said one big reason he got involved was the plight of a family member who suffered from a mental health crisis several years ago. The availability of psychedelic treatments could have made a big difference, he said.

“We went through a long journey that is probably typical of many families,” Balter said. “When we came out the other side, it became really clear to me that this is not a good solution for folks in crisis, especially when there is medicine available that can transform lives ... more quickly.”

Balter remains optimistic about the ballot question’s chances. He believes more residents are waking up to the mental health benefits of psychedelics. If passed, Massachusetts would be the third state in the US to legalize psychedelics after Oregon and Colorado.

“You can see the world starting to understand a bit, how these can be delivered appropriately as opposed to being tarred as party drugs or something like that,” Balter said. “There’s been kind of an awakening here about how people think about these things. This isn’t about making drugs legal. It’s about making medicine accessible.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.